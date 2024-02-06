Graham, Turnbow vying for Sikeston mayor position

SIKESTON, Mo. -- On Tuesday, Sikeston voters will take to the polls and elect a new mayor.

Current mayor Steven Burch has reached his term limit, and John Graham and Greg Turnbow will be vying for the position.

The following is a question and answer with each candidate.

Describe your background

GRAHAM: I was born in Sikeston, graduated from Sikeston High School. I am married to Joy Lawrence and we have four grown children and eight grandchildren. I was an engineer with IBM Corporation for many years. I also owned and managed Graham Business Machines. My passion and hobby is cooking BBQ and catfish by my nickname is "Willy Bill". As a proud past member of the Sikeston Jaycees, I enjoyed helping raise money in support of community projects.

TURNBOW: I have lived in Sikeston for 39 years. I married my wife, Monica, and raised two great kids, Blaze and Alexa. I have made a career working for one of Sikeston's largest employers, Alan Wire Company, as a regional sales manager. I have been actively involved with Sikeston by being a member of the Sikeston Jaycees. While in the Jaycees, I served in the leadership roles of president and rodeo chairman. I have also served on the following boards: Kenny Rogers Cerebral Palsy Center, Sikeston Area Chamber of Commerce as well as the Sikeston Youth Soccer Board.

Why are you running for mayor?

GRAHAM: I am running for mayor because I truly care about the citizens of Sikeston and their needs, concerns and welfare.

TURNBOW: I want to see Sikeston succeed! We need to ensure the safety, wellbeing and health of our citizens as well as providing opportunity to receive a quality education. We also need to make sure that our Department of Public Safety is fully staffed and trained. We also must support our schools, our hospital and churches to ensure every citizen has what they need to succeed. Supporting our local businesses will guarantee work opportunities for those in our community and bring visitors to our town. Once the basic needs are in place, you have a strong foundation success and growth.