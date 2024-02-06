Graham, Turnbow vying for Sikeston mayor position

SIKESTON, Mo. -- On Tuesday, Sikeston voters will take to the polls and elect a new mayor.
Current mayor Steven Burch has reached his term limit, and John Graham and Greg Turnbow will be vying for the position.
The following is a question and answer with each candidate.
GRAHAM: I was born in Sikeston, graduated from Sikeston High School. I am married to Joy Lawrence and we have four grown children and eight grandchildren. I was an engineer with IBM Corporation for many years. I also owned and managed Graham Business Machines. My passion and hobby is cooking BBQ and catfish by my nickname is "Willy Bill". As a proud past member of the Sikeston Jaycees, I enjoyed helping raise money in support of community projects.
TURNBOW: I have lived in Sikeston for 39 years. I married my wife, Monica, and raised two great kids, Blaze and Alexa. I have made a career working for one of Sikeston's largest employers, Alan Wire Company, as a regional sales manager. I have been actively involved with Sikeston by being a member of the Sikeston Jaycees. While in the Jaycees, I served in the leadership roles of president and rodeo chairman. I have also served on the following boards: Kenny Rogers Cerebral Palsy Center, Sikeston Area Chamber of Commerce as well as the Sikeston Youth Soccer Board.
GRAHAM: I am running for mayor because I truly care about the citizens of Sikeston and their needs, concerns and welfare.
TURNBOW: I want to see Sikeston succeed! We need to ensure the safety, wellbeing and health of our citizens as well as providing opportunity to receive a quality education. We also need to make sure that our Department of Public Safety is fully staffed and trained. We also must support our schools, our hospital and churches to ensure every citizen has what they need to succeed. Supporting our local businesses will guarantee work opportunities for those in our community and bring visitors to our town. Once the basic needs are in place, you have a strong foundation success and growth.
GRAHAM: I feel the most important issues are public safety, the cost of living and good paying jobs.
TURNBOW: Maintaining a strong sense of community is a priority for me. Sikeston sports has always united our town with pride and accomplishment. My goal is spread that unity and pride to all aspects our city demonstrating our Sikeston Proud motto. In my role as sales manager, I bring others together to accomplish goals. My goal for Sikeston is a united community that is a great place to raise a family, earn a living, and enjoy life. We have a great town! Communication and citizen involvement is the key toward continuing a successful Sikeston.
GRAHAM: My goals are to represent ALL citizens of Sikeston through better leadership and full transparency in city government to better serve the needs and concerns of our citizens.
TURNBOW: One of my main goals will be to bring new jobs and opportunity to Sikeston. Adding new industry to our industrial parks as well as supporting our existing businesses will provide opportunity for our citizens. We need to also make Sikeston a place where jobs exist for our young adults that graduate high school, trade school or college. We are losing our children and young adults to areas that have more to offer. We need to understand what those needs are to make Sikeston a place where you can work, live and raise a family.
GRAHAM: I am asking the citizens to elect me because Sikeston is my hometown. I am an experienced former councilman. I served on the following city boards: Sikeston Promotional Committee, Board of Tourism, chairman of the Strategic Planning and Implementation Board, Liquor License Review Board and Police Board. I have attended many continuing education classes working toward being a certified municipal official. I have regularly attended council meetings since 2008. I am ready to serve as your mayor on day one.
TURNBOW: Sikeston has always been dedicated. We are dedicated to our sports, our families and our town. The Chamber, the Department of Economic Development and the school system have worked hard capitalizing on our dedication to make wonderful things happen. We have to continue forward progress.
I have been involved in making Sikeston a better place to live. I do not take the challenges of being mayor lightly. We must embrace our diversity, understanding that we are stronger working together to make our town better. If we unite as one team, we can accomplish anything we set our minds to. If elected, I will work towards learning from our past, working with our current, but most of all improving our future.
I am running to continue the course of progress that Sikeston is currently following. I hope to bring ideas, goals and objectives from all parts of the community to bring progress to everyone. Sikeston is progressive with great projects, ideas and a great future. I believe I am a candidate for mayor with the skills, experience and desire to make great things happen in Sikeston.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.