Graduates of 2020: Looks like we made it

The academic year ended abruptly and unexpectedly at high schools across the country this year.

COVID-19 sent students home in March, causing local seniors to miss out on months of classic high school memories and milestones -- winter state championships, spring sports seasons, theatrical productions, proms and more.

In spite of the pandemic and its consequential effects on the Class of 2020, local high schools made efforts to adapt and abide by state health guidelines while still providing outgoing seniors with postponed graduation ceremonies.

In past years, Cape Girardeau and Jackson high schools held graduation ceremonies in the Show Me Center. This year, that was not an option.

Cape Girardeau Central High School graduating seniors were instead awarded diplomas as they crossed a makeshift stage which was set up in front of the school's main entrance while each graduate's families watched from their vehicles then drove away during a June 13 drive-through graduation ceremony.