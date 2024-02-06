Governor's lawyers reluctant to release deposition

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Attorneys for Gov. Eric Greitens have asserted a lengthy deposition of a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair would bolster his defense their relationship was consensual not criminal.

Yet Greitens' attorneys apparently have been reluctant to allow a copy of the deposition to be turned over to a House investigatory committee weighing whether to try to impeach and remove Greitens from office.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show the House issued a subpoena for the woman's deposition April 18.

In a previously unpublicized court filing dated Tuesday, attorneys representing the House said lawyers for the woman and St. Louis prosecutor's office have agreed to comply with the subpoena but Greitens' attorneys wanted more time to think about it.

A spokesman for Greitens' defense team had no immediate comment Friday about whether the defense lawyers would agree to release the deposition to the House panel, which ultimately could require approval from the judge in Greitens' criminal case.

House investigatory committee chairman Rep. Jay Barnes said Friday that Greitens' attorneys have "refused to provide it to the committee in a timely manner."

"If a defendant says something helps him, but refuses to turn it over, a fact-finder can assume the facts actually hurt the defendant," Barnes said in a written statement.

The House wants St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison to instruct prosecutors and defense attorneys to comply with the House subpoena for the deposition. The judge previously directed parties not to distribute depositions to third parties.

The April 6 deposition of the woman identified in court filings only as K.S. was taken in preparation for Greitens' May 14 trial on an invasion-of-privacy charge. Greitens is accused of taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of the at least partially nude woman in March 2015, before he was elected.

Two days after her deposition, Greitens attorneys released brief excerpts in which the woman seemed to express doubts about her memories of seeing Greitens with a camera on the day in which she says she was bound and blindfolded in the basement of his St. Louis home.