Governor signs bill making Missouri 28th right-to-work state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday made Missouri the 28th state to ban mandatory union fees and dues, delivering a big win for primarily GOP supporters who worked for years to pass the so-called right-to-work measure.

The move comes amid a national push to implement such policies. Republicans in Congress have introduced a version of right-to-work legislation that would, for the first time, allow millions of workers to opt out of union membership.

Seven of eight states that surround Missouri have right-to-work laws, including Kentucky, where it passed last month.

New Hampshire senators on Thursday passed a similar bill that awaits a House vote.

"Passing right to work sends a very clear message that the people of Missouri are ready to work and Missouri is open for business," Greitens said before signing the bill in his Capitol office.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens cheers on a crowd after several protestors were removed from the building before a ceremonial signing Monday making Missouri a "right-to-work" state at the abandoned Amelex warehouse in Springfield, Missouri. Nathan Papes ~ The Springfield News-Leader via AP

He traveled the state Monday for ceremonial bill signings, including a stop in an abandoned warehouse in Springfield and in Poplar Bluff.

The Missouri governor and other backers of right to work said it will bring business to the state and give workers the choice not to pay into a union if they don't want to join.

Primarily Democratic opponents in the Legislature and labor organizations said it will weaken unions and could lead to lower wages.