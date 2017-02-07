All sections
NewsFebruary 7, 2017

Governor signs bill making Missouri 28th right-to-work state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday made Missouri the 28th state to ban mandatory union fees and dues, delivering a big win for primarily GOP supporters who worked for years to pass the so-called right-to-work measure. The move comes amid a national push to implement such policies. Republicans in Congress have introduced a version of right-to-work legislation that would, for the first time, allow millions of workers to opt out of union membership...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs legislation to make Missouri the 28th "right-to-work" state during a ceremonial signing Monday at the abandoned Amelex warehouse in Springfield, Missouri. The law, which goes into effect Aug. 28, prohibits unions from charging membership dues as a condition of employment.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs legislation to make Missouri the 28th "right-to-work" state during a ceremonial signing Monday at the abandoned Amelex warehouse in Springfield, Missouri. The law, which goes into effect Aug. 28, prohibits unions from charging membership dues as a condition of employment.Nathan Papes ~ The Springfield News-Leader via AP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday made Missouri the 28th state to ban mandatory union fees and dues, delivering a big win for primarily GOP supporters who worked for years to pass the so-called right-to-work measure.

The move comes amid a national push to implement such policies. Republicans in Congress have introduced a version of right-to-work legislation that would, for the first time, allow millions of workers to opt out of union membership.

Seven of eight states that surround Missouri have right-to-work laws, including Kentucky, where it passed last month.

New Hampshire senators on Thursday passed a similar bill that awaits a House vote.

"Passing right to work sends a very clear message that the people of Missouri are ready to work and Missouri is open for business," Greitens said before signing the bill in his Capitol office.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens cheers on a crowd after several protestors were removed from the building before a ceremonial signing Monday making Missouri a "right-to-work" state at the abandoned Amelex warehouse in Springfield, Missouri.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens cheers on a crowd after several protestors were removed from the building before a ceremonial signing Monday making Missouri a "right-to-work" state at the abandoned Amelex warehouse in Springfield, Missouri.Nathan Papes ~ The Springfield News-Leader via AP

He traveled the state Monday for ceremonial bill signings, including a stop in an abandoned warehouse in Springfield and in Poplar Bluff.

The Missouri governor and other backers of right to work said it will bring business to the state and give workers the choice not to pay into a union if they don't want to join.

Primarily Democratic opponents in the Legislature and labor organizations said it will weaken unions and could lead to lower wages.

Hundreds of union workers and other opponents Thursday packed the House visitors' galleries to watch as lawmakers took a final vote on the bill.

"It's sad to see Governor Greitens and the Republican legislature cave to big donors, corporations and special interests at the expense of Missouri's working families," Vanessa Coleman, a Service Employees International Union member and Kauffman Stadium concessions worker, said.

Protestors are removed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after they interrupted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens as he spoke Monday before a ceremonial signing for "right-to-work" legislation at the abandoned Amelex warehouse in Springfield, Missouri.
Protestors are removed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after they interrupted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens as he spoke Monday before a ceremonial signing for "right-to-work" legislation at the abandoned Amelex warehouse in Springfield, Missouri.Nathan Papes ~ The Springfield News-Leader via AP

Right to work will take effect Aug. 28. It exempts contracts in place before then until they are renewed, extended or modified. That gives unions a few months to try to rework contracts and delay the effects of right to work.

Data are inconclusive about the effects of right to work on union membership, which has varied by state.

Greitens' signature isn't necessarily the end of the right-to-work battle in Missouri.

Missouri AFL-CIO President Mike Louis has submitted several versions of a proposed initiative petition to the secretary of state's office that would reverse a right-to-work law.

If enough signatures are collected, voters could decide in 2018 whether to adopt a constitutional amendment protecting workplace contracts requiring all employees to pay fees covering the costs of union representation.

Protestors line the street Monday outside the abandoned Amelex warehouse in Springfield, Missouri, where Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens held a ceremonial signing of "right-to-work" legislation.
Protestors line the street Monday outside the abandoned Amelex warehouse in Springfield, Missouri, where Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens held a ceremonial signing of "right-to-work" legislation.Nathan Papes ~ The Springfield News-Leader via AP
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

