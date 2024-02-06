Governor reverses cuts to foster-care families

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday said he's reversing cuts to foster-care families he had approved earlier, saying the proposal to cut their compensation had been "a mistake."

Cutting aid to families who care for foster children "was never our intention," Greitens wrote in a letter he sent to foster-care families. Greitens said he's now undoing a 1.5 percent funding cut those families faced.

"Missouri should not take money from them and their families, not even in these tough budget times," Greitens wrote, adding: "When something goes wrong, we take responsibility and we fix it."

Greitens in February recommended even steeper cuts of 3 percent to reimbursements for doctors and other providers who care for people on Medicaid, including to foster-care families.