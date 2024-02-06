JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson said Monday the state will proceed with this week's planned execution of a man who abducted and killed a 6-year-old girl two decades ago, though the man's attorneys are still pressing claims he is mentally incompetent.

Johnny Johnson, 45, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening for the July 26, 2002, fatal beating of Casey Williamson in her St. Louis County hometown of Valley Park.

Johnson's attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution. They also asked that Parson grant clemency — reducing Johnson's sentence to life in prison — while asserting that Johnson's mental illness has left him incapable of understanding the connection between his actions and his execution.

Parson denied the clemency request. He noted a variety of courts — including the original trial judge and 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals just days ago — have thus far rejected Johnson's incompetency claims.

"Johnny Johnson's crime is one of the most horrific murders that has come across my desk," Parson said in a statement. "Casey was an innocent young girl who bravely fought Johnson until he took her life."

Parson, a former sheriff, said he received "countless letters in the last few weeks seeking justice for Casey" and hopes that carrying out the execution "may provide some closure for Casey's loved ones."

In a clemency petition, Johnson's attorneys said Casey's father, Ernie Williamson, opposes the death penalty.