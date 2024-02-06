Governor not convinced longtime inmate is innocent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson said he is not convinced Kevin Strickland is innocent, despite prosecutors and other supporters calling for Strickland's exoneration for a triple murder that has kept him in prison for four decades.

Parson told KSHB-TV on Wednesday he has looked at Strickland's case several times but the "bottom line" is no court of law has found Strickland innocent.

"I am not convinced that I'm willing to put other people at risk if you're not right," Parson told the station.

Parson said he is "more than likely" going to sign a new law providing Strickland with a new legal avenue toward release. The law would give local prosecutors the authority to ask judges to exonerate prisoners they believe are innocent.