NewsMay 15, 2020

Governor gives updates on drug used to fight coronavirus, storm damage

By this weekend, Missouri is scheduled to receive another 1,800 vials of remdesivir, the antiviral medication that has shown effectiveness in fighting the coronavirus. Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services — speaking at Gov. Mike Parson’s Thursday COVID-19 briefing in Jefferson City, Missouri — said it will be the second remdesivir shipment the state has received...

Southeast Missourian
Gov. Mike Parson, center, speaks while making a visit Thursday at Plaza Tire Service at 170 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Gov. Mike Parson, center, speaks while making a visit Thursday at Plaza Tire Service at 170 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand

By this weekend, Missouri is scheduled to receive another 1,800 vials of remdesivir, the antiviral medication that has shown effectiveness in fighting the coronavirus.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services — speaking at Gov. Mike Parson’s Thursday COVID-19 briefing in Jefferson City, Missouri — said it will be the second remdesivir shipment the state has received.

“On Monday, we received 389 vials,” said Williams, noting with the new shipment expected Saturday he believes there will be enough remdesivir to handle all current hospitalized cases.

Parson gave the following update on COVID cases:

  • 796 hospitalizations
  • 115 patients on ventilators
  • 1,947 ventilators available

“The good news is (our) hospitals are not overwhelmed,” Parson said, “and the positivity rate (for COVID-19) continues to decline.”

Parson was in Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning visiting Plaza Tire, 170 S. Kingshighway.

Afterward, the governor visited the city’s police department headquarters and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Sandy Karsten of the state’s Emergency Management Agency said a 19-county disaster assessment is underway following damaging storms May 3 and 4 in southern Missouri.

Among the counties cited in the assessment: Dunklin, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Stoddard and Wayne.

Parson said he will seek a federal disaster declaration.

An EF1 tornado with winds between 86 and 100 miles per hour hit New Madrid County on May 3, Karsten said.

“Hail the size of baseballs hit Marston,” Karsten said, noting significant damage in the region to distribution lines and electric cooperatives.

“More thunderstorms are expected through this weekend,” she added.

Parson said he is clear about his immediate priorities as governor.

“Look, I’m focused on COVID-19 and keeping the economy going,” he said.

Parson finished his briefing by reminding Missourians to continue to practice social distancing.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

