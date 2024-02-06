Governor gives updates on drug used to fight coronavirus, storm damage

By this weekend, Missouri is scheduled to receive another 1,800 vials of remdesivir, the antiviral medication that has shown effectiveness in fighting the coronavirus.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services — speaking at Gov. Mike Parson’s Thursday COVID-19 briefing in Jefferson City, Missouri — said it will be the second remdesivir shipment the state has received.

“On Monday, we received 389 vials,” said Williams, noting with the new shipment expected Saturday he believes there will be enough remdesivir to handle all current hospitalized cases.

Parson gave the following update on COVID cases:

796 hospitalizations

115 patients on ventilators

1,947 ventilators available

“The good news is (our) hospitals are not overwhelmed,” Parson said, “and the positivity rate (for COVID-19) continues to decline.”

Parson was in Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning visiting Plaza Tire, 170 S. Kingshighway.

Afterward, the governor visited the city’s police department headquarters and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.