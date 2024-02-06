JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Eric Greitens said Monday he wants his five new appointees to the Missouri Veterans Commission to fire the leader of the embattled St. Louis Veterans Home after an independent investigation found substandard care at the home.

Greitens also announced the state's six other veterans homes also would be investigated, including one in Cape Girardeau.

During a news conference outside the home he livestreamed on Facebook, the Republican governor said he has the new appointees in place he is seeking to have them remove the home's administrator, Rolando Carter, as well as the commission's executive director, Larry Kay.

Some patients, their families and staff have complained for months about the care and environment at the home. Three previous reviews did not turn up any wrongdoing.

"When bureaucrats fail (and) when they hurt people, they need to be fired," said Greitens, who announced Monday the state's other homes for veterans will be investigated as well, although he didn't elaborate on whether any of them faced specific complaints. Those six homes are in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mount Vernon, St. James and Warrensburg.

Carter and Kay did not return phone calls and emails from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday. Carter previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch most of the complaints were "very minor in nature," and steps have been taken to address concerns, including daily checkups on veterans by nurses and administrators and the addition of a guest service director.

Greitens called for an independent investigation of the St. Louis home last month after repeated complaints.