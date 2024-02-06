Gov. Mike Parson told Southeast Missouri officials they have a three-year window in which to partner with the state and receive unprecedented investments in education, infrastructure and workforce development.

"We are going to set sail," he told officials during a roundtable discussion Thursday at Southeast Missouri State University.

The governor, who has three years left in his term, told the group he is coupling federal COVID-19-related funds with surplus state funds to create a pool of money for a wide range of projects. He noted projects that will receive funding will be those supported at the local level.

"We won't just be writing a check," he said. "'Partner' will be the key word."

The governor said workforce development programs are important not only because a four-year college degree program isn't a good fit for some students but also because there are many career-path jobs available that don't require a degree. He said unemployment in the state stands at about 20,000 but there are nearly six times that many job openings across Missouri.

"How do we build the workforce? ... How do we make sure a Missouri kid has a chance to stay in Missouri?," he asked rhetorically. "We have the ability to give him an education and the ability to move him forward."

Parson said economic development is the key to solving many social ills.

"Want to do something about health care? It starts with a job. Want to do something about crime? It starts with a job," he contended.

Parson touted infrastructure and economic development spending: