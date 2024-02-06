Gov. Mike Parson told Southeast Missouri officials they have a three-year window in which to partner with the state and receive unprecedented investments in education, infrastructure and workforce development.
"We are going to set sail," he told officials during a roundtable discussion Thursday at Southeast Missouri State University.
The governor, who has three years left in his term, told the group he is coupling federal COVID-19-related funds with surplus state funds to create a pool of money for a wide range of projects. He noted projects that will receive funding will be those supported at the local level.
"We won't just be writing a check," he said. "'Partner' will be the key word."
The governor said workforce development programs are important not only because a four-year college degree program isn't a good fit for some students but also because there are many career-path jobs available that don't require a degree. He said unemployment in the state stands at about 20,000 but there are nearly six times that many job openings across Missouri.
"How do we build the workforce? ... How do we make sure a Missouri kid has a chance to stay in Missouri?," he asked rhetorically. "We have the ability to give him an education and the ability to move him forward."
Parson said economic development is the key to solving many social ills.
"Want to do something about health care? It starts with a job. Want to do something about crime? It starts with a job," he contended.
Parson touted infrastructure and economic development spending:
Zora Mulligan, Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development commissioner, explained the unique situation the state has to offer the expanded funding. She said the available funds, an overall spirit of collaboration around the state and Parson's prioritizing buy-in from local communities provides a distinct opportunity for generational investments.
Several educators spoke about ongoing or coming workforce development programs.
SEMO president Carlos Vargas pointed to the university's piloting program that has far exceeded enrollment expectations, computer science programs focusing on cybersecurity and the university's arts programs. He also noted grants from local health care organizations and tech firms totaling about $3 million to expand workforce programs. Finally, Vargas told the governor the school recently hired former Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer John Mehner in a leadership role focusing on economic and workforce development.
Mineral Area College president Joseph Gilgour highlighted the school's HVAC program and a coming 80,000-square-foot technical education building.
Libby Guilliams of Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center said the center's early-childhood program is preparing people to enter the workforce in that field and said welding and licensed practical nursing programs are full. She also said discussions with area fire department officials will result in a fire science program to train firefighters.
Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass held out the district's JAG (Jobs for America's Graduates) program as one helping instill "soft" skills -- teamwork, problem-solving, conflict resolution -- in young people.
Chad King of the career and technology center in Sikeston, Missouri, told Parson the facility is bursting at the seams and needs more space for additional students.
The governor said such a situation is an example of the type of expansion project the state could invest in.
"I don't want that to be an obstacle, and I think that is why we are here today," Parson said. "Whatever your buildings' capacities are, if all the sudden you can't get more than 47 in there, then I need to figure out how we get 57, 67 in there. And I think we all need to be looking ahead at that. You have three years to build a plan."
"I'll have it ready by next week," King quickly retorted.
