Governor addresses child care 'deserts' in Cape Girardeau remarks

Gov. Mike Parson took special note of a commitment made five months ago to elevate child care to a "top priority" of his administration in a keynote address at the Tuesday, May 23, Hawthorn Foundation board meeting at University Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau.

In Parson's Jan. 18 State of the State address to Missouri lawmakers, he proposed $78 million to help low-income, working families secure child care along with a tax credit program to encourage employers to provide child care assistance to their workers.

"Fifty percent of Missouri is what we call a 'desert' area with no outlet for child care," Parson said Tuesday.

"If you talk to employees, one of their main issues is child care, and we have 55,000 state workers who are concerned about it. It's expensive, it's hard to find, it takes people away from work and we have to address it," he added.

Missouri Champion of Children Coalition, made up of child advocates, business groups, law enforcement, health care advocates and community leaders, praised Parson's child care focus in a Feb. 1 news release.

"Gov. Parson is right. There is no better investment for our state than in our kids and no better time than now," said Brian Schmidt, executive director of Kids Win Missouri.

"We're thrilled to see Governor Parson make child care and early education a priority in his budget."