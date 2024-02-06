All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 5, 2021

Gov. Parson to vaccinators: Don't go rogue

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri's governor and health director on Thursday warned local entities responsible for COVID-19 vaccinations to stick with the state's priority list or risk losing future distributions. Gov. Mike Parson used part of his weekly news conference to raise concerns about vaccinators going rogue and allowing some people who are not yet eligible for the vaccine to jump ahead in line. ...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press
From left, Gov. Mike Parson stands with U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri John Jordan and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson during a press briefing Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Courtroom 102 at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. Parson made remarks about a statewide rise in violent crime and mentioned six specific provisions to be considered during an upcoming special session on violent crime.
From left, Gov. Mike Parson stands with U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri John Jordan and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson during a press briefing Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Courtroom 102 at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. Parson made remarks about a statewide rise in violent crime and mentioned six specific provisions to be considered during an upcoming special session on violent crime.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri's governor and health director on Thursday warned local entities responsible for COVID-19 vaccinations to stick with the state's priority list or risk losing future distributions.

Gov. Mike Parson used part of his weekly news conference to raise concerns about vaccinators going rogue and allowing some people who are not yet eligible for the vaccine to jump ahead in line. Neither Parson nor Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director Dr. Randall Williams would name specific vaccinators or their locations.

Missouri is currently vaccinating people 65 and older, those with underlying health problems, and others who are highly vulnerable to the virus.

"I understand everybody wants a vaccine and people want to jump the line," Parson said. "We have to be disciplined because right now, with the supply that we have, we have to put it to the most vulnerable people and the people at the highest risk."

Williams said his office was contacted by a pharmacist about one vaccinator who wasn't adhering to the guidelines. Williams called the CEO of the company involved, who confessed.

"Made it very clear to him that future distribution is based on following the rules, and did he really want to hurt his community by not being a good steward of the vaccine we entrusted him with? It's not going to happen again there, I don't think," Williams said.

The vaccination rollout has been slower than hoped across the U.S., and especially in Missouri. The state ranks 49th among all states in vaccination rates, ahead only of Idaho.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In an effort to boost vaccinations, Parson has enlisted the National Guard to operate more than two dozen mass vaccination sites in mostly rural areas. Also, on Tuesday, Parson's office announced select hospitals will receive just over half of the state's weekly vaccine allocation through the end of February.

Williams said he remains hopeful that by June or July, "every Missourian who wants a vaccination can get one."

The state health department reported 1,399 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, and 19 new deaths. The state has reported 463,119 cases and 7,117 deaths since the pandemic began.

The pandemic also has taken a toll on thousands of workers, some of whom mistakenly received more in unemployment benefits than they should have last year.

Unemployment offices around the country were slammed with applications because of coronavirus-related shutdowns. Adding to the confusion were new federal emergency unemployment programs established to extend jobless benefits and help self-employed workers who historically have been ineligible.

As a result, many people received more money than they should have. Parson said the money should be paid back, even if it means setting up a payment plan.

"At the end of the day ... if somebody got more money than they should have got, you should ask for it back and say, 'You owe that to the taxpayers,"' Parson said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy