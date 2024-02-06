Gov. Parson says he won't block people on social media

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson will no longer block users on his social-media accounts as he did when he served as lieutenant governor, according to the new governor's staff.

Parson and former Gov. Eric Greitens were the only Missouri statewide officials who regularly blocked critics and others on their social-media accounts, drawing criticism from free-speech advocates.

"Official social-media pages, maintained by government employees, are a public forum," said Tony Rothert, legal director of the ACLU of Missouri. "Blocking or banning constituents because of their viewpoint would violate the First Amendment."

Since Parson became governor June 1, when Greitens resigned, his staff has created new official accounts, The Kansas City Star reported.

Parson's personal and campaign accounts on Twitter and Facebook will abide by whatever policy is eventually established and will unblock anyone who was previously blocked, his communications director, Steele Shippy, said.