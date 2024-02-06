Gov. Parson pushes 5.5% pay raise for state workers

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson's administration on Monday pushed lawmakers to approve a 5.5% state employee raise that would kick in as soon as Feb. 1.

Missouri Budget Director Dan Haug asked members of the House Budget Committee for $91 million for raises this year, which includes $52 million in state funding. Parson's plan also would bring state worker pay to a minimum of $15 an hour.

Haug said Missouri government has struggled to keep and recruit enough workers at mental hospitals, prisons and other state facilities.

"We're just trying to meet the market on this pay increase so we can get people to provide the services that Missourians need and expect," Haug said.