All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 11, 2022

Gov. Parson pushes 5.5% pay raise for state workers

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson's administration on Monday pushed lawmakers to approve a 5.5% state employee raise that would kick in as soon as Feb. 1. Missouri Budget Director Dan Haug asked members of the House Budget Committee for $91 million for raises this year, which includes $52 million in state funding. Parson's plan also would bring state worker pay to a minimum of $15 an hour...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
story image illustation

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson's administration on Monday pushed lawmakers to approve a 5.5% state employee raise that would kick in as soon as Feb. 1.

Missouri Budget Director Dan Haug asked members of the House Budget Committee for $91 million for raises this year, which includes $52 million in state funding. Parson's plan also would bring state worker pay to a minimum of $15 an hour.

Haug said Missouri government has struggled to keep and recruit enough workers at mental hospitals, prisons and other state facilities.

"We're just trying to meet the market on this pay increase so we can get people to provide the services that Missourians need and expect," Haug said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The plan has support from Rep. Cody Smith and Sen. Dan Hegeman -- key House and Senate budget leaders. But some Republican lawmakers on Monday raised concerns about promising state workers a raise without knowing whether Missouri can afford it in the future.

"It won't stop here," Republican Rep. Brenda Shields said. "It will continue every year, and that increased salary will need to continue as we give a cost-of-living adjustment."

The $91 million price tag covers only the last few months of Missouri's current fiscal year, which ends in May. Parson put the total cost of state worker raises at $218 million, including $123 in general revenue, for the next full calendar year.

Haug said department heads have heard of staffers who decided to continue working for the state in anticipation of a pay raise in February. He said the goal of the midyear raise is to "help assure our current state workers that we understand the amount of work they're putting in because of this pandemic."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy