Gov. Mike Parson held a ceremonial signing of House Bill 66 at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, joined by 11-year-old Theodore Tracy of Cape Girardeau and a chorus of local law enforcement leaders.

One of two bills sent to the governor’s desk after the Missouri General Assembly’s special session on violent crime, H.B. 66 will establish a fund for a Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund in the state treasury.

According to the bill, expenditures from the fund will be authorized and disbursed from the Missouri Department of Public Safety to law enforcement agencies “to provide for the health, safety, and welfare of witnesses and victims, and the families of such witnesses and victims, whenever testimony from, or a willingness to testify by, such a witness or victim would place the life of such person, or a member of his or her family or household, in jeopardy.”

Parson said he hopes the fund will give prosecutors and local law enforcement agencies a tool to fight violent crime and protect witnesses at the local level.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson expressed her hope in the “extra tool” provided by House Bill 66’s pretrial witness protection program, and said that many times witnesses are deterred from participating in a case due to fear of testifying.