Gov. Parson calls for higher teacher pay, child care access

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson in his State of the State address Wednesday proposed spending hundreds of millions of dollars to boost child care services and teacher wages as the state battles the latest COVID-19 surge.

Parson asked the GOP-led Legislature for $722 million to prop up child care centers and close to $22 million for matching grants to raise teacher salaries to a minimum of $38,000 a year. He praised most Missouri schools for staying open throughout the pandemic and said teachers, such as his daughter, should be thanked and paid more.

“Missouri is currently ranked 50th in United States for starting teacher pay and half of our new teachers leave the profession by their fifth year,” he said. “This is unacceptable, and we must do better.”

House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade praised the Republican governor for proposing $400 million for high-speed internet and to boost spending on child care, mental health services and teacher wages, though she said a $38,000 minimum teacher salary is still not enough.

“We are going to be defending the governor’s budget in a lot of those places,” Quade said.

Parson delivered his speech in a nearly full House chamber, where Republicans sat without masks while many Democrats wore them.

At least nine lawmakers have come down with COVID-19 since the session begin Jan. 5, though that number may be higher because not all absent lawmakers have provided a reason. Last year, Parson’s speech was shifted at the last moment from the House to the Senate chamber amid COVID-19 concerns.

Parson largely left it up to local health departments to decide how to address the pandemic when the virus first spread to the state.

While Parson supports COVID-19 vaccinations and lauded state vaccination rates, he also repeated his opposition to health mandates Wednesday. He credited the state’s economic rebound and 3.5% unemployment rate in November to his decision never to enact statewide business closures.

“I don’t support and have never supported mandates,” he said. “Missourians can rest assured that my position will not change.”

Quade said Parson’s “hands-off approach” to the coronavirus pandemic “continues to extract a heavy toll, with new cases shattering records almost daily.”

Parson said nearly 95% of residents age 65 and older and 73% of adults have received at least one shot. For more context, closer to 86% of seniors and 65% of adults are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s health department.