Gov. declares drought alert for Missouri

According to internet weather service Weather Underground, total rainfall in Cape Girardeau County for spring 2023 — March 1 through May 31 — reached 13.13 inches, with only 1.08 inches recorded in May. Per the site's records, that is the lowest spring rainfall in the area in the last 10 years.

Comparatively, the site listed the area's total rainfall in spring 2022 as 15.98 inches. This marked the beginning of drought conditions that, by October, saw the Mississippi River drop to near-record lows, disrupting ship and barge traffic, according to reports from The Associated Press. The river's water levels dropped so low, Tower Rock, in Perry County, Missouri, became accessible by foot, prompting more than 31,000 people to visit the island, as reported by the Southeast Missourian.

The Missourian also reported drought conditions were among the causes leading to multiple water main breaks in October in Cape Girardeau, one of which resulted in a boil-water advisory for the entire city lasting five days.

Per the governor's executive order, Dru Buntin, the director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, activated the state's Drought Assessment Committee. The committee's first meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, with all Missouri and federal agencies, such as the departments of conservation, agriculture and natural resources, participating as needed, the release stated.

The release stated the committee will further assess drought conditions and make preliminary recommendations to Gov. Parson by Friday, June 9. Recommendations could include actions similar to those taken in the past, including a hay lottery program, opening public waters for livestock, and easing hay hauling restrictions.

The release further stated the Department of Natural Resources is adding information on drought mitigation and assistance opportunities daily as it becomes available. The information may be found online at www.dnr.mo.gov/drought. Information about local drought conditions may be accessed and submitted at www.droughtimpacts.unl.edu. Information on the increased risk for wildfires that drought conditions can cause may be found at the Missouri Department of Conservation's website, www.mdc.mo.gov.