GOPs not behind all of Greitens' budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Fellow Republicans in the Missouri Legislature gave a chilly reception Thursday to several of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' key budget recommendations, including his calls for a 10 percent higher education cut and $250 million loan.

Greitens' 2019 budget plan would give higher education institutions $92 million less than originally budgeted for the 2018 fiscal year and $68 million less than they were expected to receive after the governor's previous cuts.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard said lawmakers will pare that down to "considerably less" of a hit.

"We're not going to let those cuts happen," he said.

Lawmakers' defiance of some of Greitens' budget priorities comes less than a month after the governor acknowledged having an extramarital affair in 2015. Some legislators have called for his resignation in response, and others have questioned his ability to lead. But Greitens has said he has no plans to step down and is moving forward with his agenda.