GOP lawmaker Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City pens memoir

The photo on the book's dust jacket shows you as a young woman with a determined look on your face holding a baby. Tell us about that picture.

"I was 16 at the time, holding my baby girl, Raychel, when she was just 10 months old. The photo was taken in Sikeston. As for the look, I've always been an intense person. I knew I didn't have help from parents and understood 100% of the responsibility to raise (Raychel) was on me. The book is about giving hope, first of all, to people who grew up like me. Your past doesn't define you. You define who you are. It doesn't matter where you've come from or what you've come out of. You get to define your future -- and that's the American dream, isn't it?"

In the book, you discuss how you learned to stretch a dollar early in life. Give an example of your experience with frugality, please.

"You can go to the grocery with $20 and buy a bag of beans, flour, corn meal and eggs and make meals for multiple days — or at least you could back then. I remember being 17 in Mississippi, going down to the store and buying five cans of Vienna sausages and rationing them between me and my daughter. I recall often buying day-old bread, too, to make what money I had go farther."

The book discusses the importance of trying to understand the life journeys of other people, yes?

"There's a lot of people who grew up like me and changed the poverty cycle of their lives. Survival comes in many forms. God's given me a microphone and it's not because I'm so smart or super special. There's nothing about my past that would land me in the Missouri Senate."

