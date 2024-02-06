Good Hope stormwater work starts next week

Portions of Good Hope Street between Kingshighway and Spring Street will be closed starting next week as work proceeds on the Good Hope Street stormwater improvements project.

Nip Kelley Equipment Co. plans to close Good Hope between Kingshighway and Christine Street on Monday, weather permitting. Other sections of Good Hope Street will be closed and reopened in phases during the project, which should be complete by the end of September.

The project is intended to reduce flooding that has historically occurred in the area and is funded by the Parks and Recreation and Stormwater Phase 2 (PRS2) tax initiative passed by Cape Girardeau voters in April 2018.