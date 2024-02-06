All sections
December 31, 2020

Good Hope stormwater work starts next week

Portions of Good Hope Street between Kingshighway and Spring Street will be closed starting next week as work proceeds on the Good Hope Street stormwater improvements project. Nip Kelley Equipment Co. plans to close Good Hope between Kingshighway and Christine Street on Monday, weather permitting. Other sections of Good Hope Street will be closed and reopened in phases during the project, which should be complete by the end of September...

Southeast Missourian

Portions of Good Hope Street between Kingshighway and Spring Street will be closed starting next week as work proceeds on the Good Hope Street stormwater improvements project.

Nip Kelley Equipment Co. plans to close Good Hope between Kingshighway and Christine Street on Monday, weather permitting. Other sections of Good Hope Street will be closed and reopened in phases during the project, which should be complete by the end of September.

The project is intended to reduce flooding that has historically occurred in the area and is funded by the Parks and Recreation and Stormwater Phase 2 (PRS2) tax initiative passed by Cape Girardeau voters in April 2018.

Businesses in the vicinity of the street closures will remain open and accessible during the project.

More information about the project and street closures is available by contacting the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department at (573) 339-6351 or online at capepublicworks@cityofcape.org.

Project details may also be found online at www.cityofcape.org/PRS2.

