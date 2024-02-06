As an incoming superintendent of Cape Girardeau public schools, Neil Glass has had to adjust, shifting focus from his nine years as assistant superintendent to the student experience.

Glass began his role July 1, and said he’s looking forward to the opportunities and challenges ahead.

“The support I’ve gotten from the community is huge,” Glass said of partnerships with organizations, including the United Way and Big Brothers Big Sisters, among others. “Without their support, a lot of what we do wouldn’t be possible.”

Glass said one of the biggest challenges the district faces is student poverty.

“We’re at 65 percent of our students, districtwide, on the free and reduced lunch program,” Glass said.

“That’s over six out of 10 kids who have so many needs we have to meet before we can even begin to educate them.”

The schools serve free breakfast, Glass said, and if a student comes to school needing basics such as clothing or hygiene products — even cleaning supplies — there are mechanisms in place to provide those.

“That is really what I see us as a team doing, moving forward — meeting those basic needs first, then let’s educate them,” Glass said.

”We want kids to know they can come to us, have a safe place here and know they can be themselves and can learn and have a lot of support,” he said.

Parent liaisons, counselors, nurses, social workers, resource officers all work with administration and the teachers, Glass said, to help keep students learning.

“They do a tremendous job and tremendous amount of work,” Glass said. “It’s our responsibility to educate students, and we take that to heart.”

Glass said he can’t say enough about the teachers, who he said are the backbone of the district.

“I hear stories all the time about teachers going above and beyond the call of duty, providing so many different resources and support,” Glass said.

Glass said he’s big on creating relationships, fostering connections and removing barriers whenever possible.

“If a teacher needs help, if I can remove that barrier, help them succeed, I will,” Glass said.

Glass said the Cape Girardeau school board is an asset as well. The board has a diversity of backgrounds and tremendous number of connections, Glass said.

“I’m very blessed, very much enjoy working with them,” he said.

Before his nine years at Cape Girardeau, Glass was principal of Chaffee’s high school and junior high. Before that, he was a physical education instructor at Jackson public schools.