'Giving Day' aims to offers support to first responders, families

Blue Springs, Missouri-based HeroFund USA, a not-for-profit established in 2016, is holding a series of "Giving Day" initiatives in cities in three states this week, including Cape Girardeau.

Officials of the organization, registered with Missouri Secretary of State John "Jay" Ashcroft's office, said on its website HeroFund USA "was founded to meet the expanding needs of firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and their loved ones by providing direct funding for preventative/safety measures and equipment."

Among the equipment needs HeroFund USA promises to support financially include: body armor for police officers; thermal imaging cameras for firefighters; drones for police dispatchers; and turnout gear for firefighters.