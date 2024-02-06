'Giving Day' aims to offers support to first responders, families

Blue Springs, Missouri-based HeroFund USA, a not-for-profit established in 2016, is holding a series of "Giving Day" initiatives in cities in three states this week, including Cape Girardeau.
Officials of the organization, registered with Missouri Secretary of State John "Jay" Ashcroft's office, said on its website HeroFund USA "was founded to meet the expanding needs of firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and their loved ones by providing direct funding for preventative/safety measures and equipment."
Among the equipment needs HeroFund USA promises to support financially include: body armor for police officers; thermal imaging cameras for firefighters; drones for police dispatchers; and turnout gear for firefighters.
The six-year old concern also said it will support families of first responders in times of crisis, such as debilitating line-of-duty injury or death and ongoing support to impacted families.
In addition to Cape Girardeau, other "Giving Day" efforts are being held today through Friday by television stations in Kansas City; St. Louis; Hartford, Connecticut; and Lafayette, Indiana.
Locally, KFVS12 will invite its viewers to donate to HeroFund USA's efforts between 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.