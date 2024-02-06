Girls-only Scouts BSA troop ready for sign-ups

Local girls now have the opportunity to join Scouts BSA, the scouting program formerly known as Boy Scouts.

Sign-ups for a girls-only troop, sponsored by Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Central Junior High School cafeteria.

Ashley Metelski, district executive for the Boy Scouts of America, said this is the first time in Cape Girardeau girls have been able to join Scouts BSA with the closest girls troop located in Sikeston, Missouri. Girls have been able to join Cub Scouts for about a year, she said, but it was in February when girls first became able to join Scouts BSA.

At least five girls and five adults are needed to form the Cape Girardeau troop, she said.

Rhett Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau has been involved in scouting since he was 8 years old. Now he has a daughter who wants to join Scouts BSA.

He was excited about the opportunity when he heard “what we typically consider Boy Scouting activities” would be available to girls, he said. His daughter was also excited about doing the same activities.

“Several of us got together and said, ‘Hey. Let’s do this,’” he said about getting the troop started.

“The youth elect their own leaders and the adults provide the kind of guidance and training that those youth leaders need to succeed and fail and learn from their mistakes and be better at it so that they can be better citizens,” Hendrickson said.

Tony Smee, the chartered organization representative for Grace United Methodist Church, said the church has sponsored scouts for 91 years.

The Eagle Scout has been registered with the program for more than 35 years and spoke of the advancement and leadership opportunities associated with scouting.