Ginsburg honored at candlelight vigil in Capaha Park

Kendra Eads, executive director of SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence (NASV), is clear about the impact the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had on her life.

Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 from pancreatic cancer after more than 27 years on the nation’s highest court.

“Because of (Ginsburg’s) work for gender equality,” Eads said, “I was able to establish my own financial independence (and) didn’t need a husband or my father to sign the mortgage in order to buy my own home.”

Eads said that thanks in part to efforts by Ginsburg, nominated for the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993, women were no longer seen in law as “dependents or protected property.”

Eads was the lead speaker Sunday at a candlelight vigil attended by two dozen people at Cape Girardeau’s Freedom Corner in Capaha Park.

Southeast Missouri State University English instructor Andrew Dodson said he attended “to gather with like-minded people (in order to) bask in the glow of an amazing American.”

Fellow Southeast faculty member Sandra Cox said Ginsburg “used her voice to make real change.”