Gibson Center soon to go mobile to reach rural areas

"We don't have offices in places like Morley, Delta, or Scott City," Essex said. "So, we see this is as an opportunity for us to connect all of our offices together via this mobile service."

Because of supply chain issues, the completion of the mobile unit is taking longer than anticipated, but Essex said there are plans in place and staff will be ready to roll as soon as the bus is. He said Gibson Center will advertise on its website and social media a schedule of dates and places the bus will visit so people can make appointments to be seen. Essex said walk-ins will be accepted as well, and those without health insurance.

"Also, a goal would be to establish a routine of regular visits to communities when possible," Essex said. "If we know that we have 15 or 20 people that are always there and wanting our services, that's an area where we'll try to set up a regular schedule of visits. I think it's all going be driven by what the demand tells us."

Essex said one challenge will be reaching people in communities where Gibson Center hasn't already established a presence or formed a partnership with local agencies. He said they will have to contact city governments for help finding partners to set up the mobile services.

"We may have to get really creative trying to tap in and create relationships with partners," Essex said. "But we're really excited to be able to bring this new way of delivering services to the communities that we have largely been disconnected from over the years."