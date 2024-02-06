All sections
NewsMarch 24, 2021

Gibson Center offering free COVID counseling

Counselors at the Gibson Recovery Center in Cape Girardeau are offering free COVID-related counseling sessions. According to a news release from the Gibson Center's Crisis Counseling Program, the sessions are available to anyone of any age from Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Perry, Madison, Mississippi and Ste. Genevieve counties, beginning immediately...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Counselors at the Gibson Recovery Center in Cape Girardeau are offering free COVID-related counseling sessions.

According to a news release from the Gibson Center's Crisis Counseling Program, the sessions are available to anyone of any age from Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Perry, Madison, Mississippi and Ste. Genevieve counties, beginning immediately.

Counselors will offer short-term interventions, including helping people understand their current situation and reactions, reducing stress and providing moral support, promoting the use and development of coping strategies and connecting people with others and agencies that can help in the recovery process.

The Gibson Center is a not-for-profit corporation formed to create and operate needed substance-use services.

The service is provided in partnership with the Show-Me Hope Initiative. Anyone interested may call (573) 803-4151 or email crisisservices@gibsonrecovery.org to get started.

Local News
