Gibson Center marks 40th anniversary

Scott Moyers and Lester Gillespie are two of 50,000.

Two of the 50,000 people who, over the past 40 years, have been served by Gibson Recovery Center in Cape Girardeau and elsewhere in Southeast Missouri as they worked to overcome their alcoholism and drug dependency.

And Friday they, along with about 200 others at Cape Girardeau's Osage Center, celebrated the Gibson Center's four decades of addiction recovery services.

Members of the Gibson Recovery Center Board of Directors, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce members and other dignitaries watch as Gibson Center chief operating officer Ryan Essex, left, and executive director John Gary cut a ribbon to commemorate the center's 40th anniversary Sept. 20, 2019, during an anniversary celebration at the Osage Center. Jay F Wolz

Both Gillespie and Moyers credit the center with saving them from their addictions and making it possible for them to restart their lives anew.

"For 40 years, the Gibson Recovery Center has been helping people like me," said Moyers who, until 2013, was a reporter at the Southeast Missourian. "And when I say people like me, I mean people who lost their way in this world because of addiction. I had lost my way, along with my family, my career and the very last shred of human dignity."

Moyers abused alcohol and experimented with a variety of illegal substances and ultimately became addicted to methamphetamine, which nearly killed him.

"I had lost everything," he told attendees at the anniversary celebration. "I didn't have a home, I didn't have a car, I didn't have a job. I was emotionally, spiritually and morally bankrupt. I had been to jails, psych wards and had come close to death more times than I care to count."

Charged with drug possession and facing a possible sentence of up to 14 years in prison, Moyers agreed in 2014 to a plea deal and probation that included regular drug testing and rehab.

"At that point in 2014, I had not drawn a sober breath in many years," he said. "Alcohol and drugs had become my master, and when you have a master, you know what that made me? A slave. I was a slave to my addiction."

Moyers remembers arriving at Gibson Center in the spring of that year.

"The staff at the Gibson Center, whose motto is 'We light the way,' certainly did that for me," he said. "They taught me the tools I would need to live a life free of alcohol and drugs. I no longer have a master. They taught me there was another way, a better way. They showed me kindness, acceptance and grace that I did not think I deserved. They taught me to love myself and that I was worthy of love."

Moyers said through counseling, peer support and constant encouragement "I began to believe in myself. My shaky suspicions that I might be able to do it became the unyielding faith that -- with the help of God a mutual support system and a solid recovery program -- I could do this, one day at a time, for the rest of my life."

Moyers became a peer support counselor at the Gibson Center in 2017 and was recently named the center's first-ever peer support supervisor.

"I am no longer broken," he told the applauding crowd. "And although I am not cured and the scars may still be there, I am healed."