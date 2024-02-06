Gera LeGrand named Missourian advertising director

The area's largest newspaper and local news website, the Southeast Missourian, on Friday announced the promotion of Gera LeGrand from advertising manager to advertising director. LeGrand is an industry leader with 38 years of experience in marketing and media strategy.

"Gera is a tremendous leader, trusted by clients and staff, and we're thrilled to have her in this new role," said Jon K. Rust, publisher of the newspaper.

LeGrand understands marketing from a customer perspective, having managed retail marketing for five years early in her career, Rust said, before working 17 years with Zimmer Radio and now 16 years at the Missourian. Her roles have ranged from promotions management, national account management, advertising sales training and sales management.

"I enjoy working with business owners and managers who have a passion for their business and are open to new ideas," LeGrand said. For 33 years, she has helped businesses in the Cape Girardeau area with advertising campaigns in radio, print and digital, along with event marketing.