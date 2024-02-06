George Floyd scholarship announced at Southeast Missouri State

On Friday, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was formed within the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, confirmed Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation.

By Monday night, the new Floyd scholarship had already raised 60% of the announced $10,000 goal from 33 donors, according to the university’s website.

Lee said Southeast president Carlos Vargas and his wife, Pam, were the first to contribute.

Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University since July 2015. On Friday, Vargas and his wife, Pam, made the first gift to a new privately-funded scholarship at Southeast in the name of the late George Floyd. Southeast Missouri State University

“No institutional funds of the university are being used,” Vargas told the Southeast Missourian. “This scholarship is being privately-funded.”

Vargas said a staffer in his office saw a tweet Friday morning from Scott Hagan, president of North Central University in Minneapolis, which challenged other schools to establish a scholarship in Floyd’s name.

Missouri State University in Springfield has also set up a Floyd scholarship but the school has not specified a dollar figure target for its award.

Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University since July 2015. On Friday, Vargas and his wife, Pam, became the first contributors to a new privately-funded scholarship at Southeast in George Floyd's name. Southeast Missouri State University

“This is a troubling time,” Vargas said, “and it is also a polarizing one.”