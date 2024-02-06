All sections
NewsJune 8, 2020

George Floyd scholarship announced at Southeast Missouri State

On Friday, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was formed within the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, confirmed Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation. By Monday night, the new Floyd scholarship had already raised 60% of the announced $10,000 goal from 33 donors, according to the university's website. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

On Friday, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was formed within the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, confirmed Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation.

By Monday night, the new Floyd scholarship had already raised 60% of the announced $10,000 goal from 33 donors, according to the university’s website.

Lee said Southeast president Carlos Vargas and his wife, Pam, were the first to contribute.

Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University since July 2015. On Friday, Vargas and his wife, Pam, made the first gift to a new privately-funded scholarship at Southeast in the name of the late George Floyd.
Southeast Missouri State University

“No institutional funds of the university are being used,” Vargas told the Southeast Missourian. “This scholarship is being privately-funded.”

Vargas said a staffer in his office saw a tweet Friday morning from Scott Hagan, president of North Central University in Minneapolis, which challenged other schools to establish a scholarship in Floyd’s name.

Missouri State University in Springfield has also set up a Floyd scholarship but the school has not specified a dollar figure target for its award.

Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University since July 2015. On Friday, Vargas and his wife, Pam, became the first contributors to a new privately-funded scholarship at Southeast in George Floyd's name.
Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University since July 2015. On Friday, Vargas and his wife, Pam, became the first contributors to a new privately-funded scholarship at Southeast in George Floyd's name.Southeast Missouri State University

“This is a troubling time,” Vargas said, “and it is also a polarizing one.”

Floyd, 46, an African American, died in May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes while Floyd lay handcuffed in the street.

Floyd’s death led to criminal charges and sparked protests all over the United States, including a peaceful one in Cape Girardeau.

“The $10,000 figure is the minimum amount necessary for the university foundation to endow a scholarship,” said Vargas, who has been president of Southeast since 2015. “The (university) foundation is always looking for opportunities to establish (new) scholarships. In fact, we’re working on such a scholarship for Hispanic students right now.”

A statement from the university reads as follows:

“Southeast Missouri State University serves students from all demographics, nationalities and geographic areas. Together, our humanity has always bridged our divides.

“It is incumbent upon us as an institution of higher learning to educate, to celebrate others of all cultures and to challenge our community to follow its moral compass. Racism, bigotry and inequality have no place in our society nor in our community.

“It is time to invest like never before in a new generation of young Americans who are poised to take leadership of our nation. Southeast Missouri State University is answering the call from Dr. Hagan, the President of North Central University, to establish a George Floyd Memorial Scholarship. Through your contributions to this scholarship, we will step up together to move closer to achieving this goal.

“We encourage each of you to stand up to racism. Be a positive force for change. Do your part to find common ground, dialogue nonviolently, build trust, demonstrate compassion, plant seeds of unity and respect, and promote healing. At Southeast, we remain committed to embracing racial equity, providing a safe environment and steadfastly supporting our students.”

The scholarship, the foundation announced, will be awarded for the first time this fall. Guidelines for scholarship candidates have not been established, Vargas said.

Those wishing to contribute to the scholarship fund may visit http://impact.semo.edu/campaigns/georgefloyd.

