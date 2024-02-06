Gender identity bill faces criticism at Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Republican lawmaker has proposed a bill that would let Missouri parents remove their children from classes and school events touching on sexual orientation and gender identity, causing some parents to protest the measure at the state Capitol.

Rep. Chuck Basye said he introduced the measure after hearing concerns about posters given out by the student Gay/Straight Alliance Club at Gentry Middle School in Columbia. The students had posted signs describing various sexual orientations and genders.

Under Basye's bill, parents could request their children not be exposed to any type of materials related to sexual orientation or gender identity, including during classes and on things such as posters.

Most of the people who spoke about the measure during a House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee hearing Tuesday opposed the bill, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Danielle Meert's son, Miles, is transgender. She said schools should ramp up efforts to teach students more about gender identity, noting it's essential for a thorough education.