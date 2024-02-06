Gay history exhibit removed from museum at Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Democrat state senator has demanded an explanation after an exhibit on the gay rights movement in Kansas City was removed from the state Capitol following Republican complaints.

Kansas City Sen. Greg Razer, the only openly gay member of the Missouri Senate, said Thursday he was "appalled" when he was told the exhibit, "Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights," had been removed from the Missouri State Museum at the Capitol.

State Parks, which is part of the Department of Natural Resources, oversees the museum. Razer said he reached out to DNR director Dru Buntin and State Parks director David Kelly asking what had happened.

Connie Patterson, a spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, said in a statement the exhibit was removed because the department did not follow a state law requiring it to coordinate activities at the museum with the Board of Public Buildings.

Patterson said Gov. Mike Parson was not aware of the exhibit until his office received several complaints about it.

"We take seriously our commitment to telling Missouri's stories and regret that we neglected to follow" state law, Patterson said.

Razer said he spoke Thursday afternoon to Buntin, who gave him the same reason as Patterson for the removal and would not commit to reinstating the exhibit, The Kansas City Star reported.