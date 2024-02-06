Gas prices rise dramatically in U.S., in-state and locally in a week

Motorists know all too well how much more expensive it is to fill the gas tank compared to a week ago.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline according to American Automobile Association on Tuesday was $4.37 per gallon -- compared to $4.20 a week ago and $4.11 one month ago.

Missouri's average price Tuesday was $3.93 per gallon, the lowest in all 50 states.

Locally

in the 63701 and 63703 Cape Girardeau ZIP codes, service stations were surveyed Tuesday by www.GasBuddy.com . The lowest price was $3.84; the highest was $4.09.

in the 63755 Jackson ZIP code, the price range was $3.92 to $3.99.

in the 63780 Scott City ZIP code, gas sold Tuesday for $3.99 or $4.09.

in the 63775 Perryville ZIP code, the range was $3.79 to $4.09.

Because of publication schedule and sometimes hour-by-hour cost fluctuations, the Southeast Missourian does not identify specific service stations with pump prices.