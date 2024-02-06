All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 11, 2022
Gas prices rise dramatically in U.S., in-state and locally in a week
Motorists know all too well how much more expensive it is to fill the gas tank compared to a week ago. The average U.S. price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline according to American Automobile Association on Tuesday was $4.37 per gallon -- compared to $4.20 a week ago and $4.11 one month ago...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A gas pump Saturday at Kidds convenience store in Jackson reflects gas price increases. In the U.S., the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded -- as of Tuesday -- is up 17 cents from a week ago and up 27 cents from a month ago.
A gas pump Saturday at Kidds convenience store in Jackson reflects gas price increases. In the U.S., the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded -- as of Tuesday -- is up 17 cents from a week ago and up 27 cents from a month ago.Jeff Long

Motorists know all too well how much more expensive it is to fill the gas tank compared to a week ago.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline according to American Automobile Association on Tuesday was $4.37 per gallon -- compared to $4.20 a week ago and $4.11 one month ago.

Missouri's average price Tuesday was $3.93 per gallon, the lowest in all 50 states.

Locally

  • in the 63701 and 63703 Cape Girardeau ZIP codes, service stations were surveyed Tuesday by www.GasBuddy.com. The lowest price was $3.84; the highest was $4.09.
  • in the 63755 Jackson ZIP code, the price range was $3.92 to $3.99.
  • in the 63780 Scott City ZIP code, gas sold Tuesday for $3.99 or $4.09.
  • in the 63775 Perryville ZIP code, the range was $3.79 to $4.09.

Because of publication schedule and sometimes hour-by-hour cost fluctuations, the Southeast Missourian does not identify specific service stations with pump prices.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Analysis

According to GasBuddy petroleum expert Patrick De Haan, gas prices are linked irrevocably to the cost of crude oil, with every $10 increase in barrel prices adding nearly a quarter to the pump price.

Even though the U.S. does not import much crude from Russia, President Joe Biden's oil import ban from that nation is a "ripple" impacting prices worldwide, De Haan added.

Crude oil had been near $100 per barrel last week. This week, it is approaching $100, industry analysts report.

"With the cost of oil accounting for more than half the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline," AAA's Andrew Gross said in a statement.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, will stay above $100 for the remainder of 2022.

Demand for gas dropped precipitously during the pandemic, causing producers to pump the brakes on production, another cause of the price spike, said Troy Vincent of energy analysis firm DTN.

Andy Lipow, oil industry consultant based in oil-rich Houston, predicted the average U.S. unleaded gas price will break $4.50 later this month -- given an anticipated 18 to 20 cent hike over the next two weeks.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy