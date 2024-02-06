Game on: SEMO introduces eSports Arena

Competitive gaming students at Southeast Missouri State University now have a place all their own — a 1,500-square-foot eSports Arena at Towers Complex dormitory.

Previously occupied by a computer lab, the space contains 12 liquid-cooled desktop computers equipped for gaming. It also features an area dedicated to Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo consoles coupled with a 70-inch wall-mounted television for a “bird’s-eye view.”

Bruce Skinner, associate vice president for student life, said a lounge also occupies the space for students who wish to complete homework or other activities.

Southeast Missouri State University freshman Spencer Hansberry, left, and sophomore Justin Clay, right, play “Overwatch” on Tuesday at eSports Arena in the Towers Complex dormitory in Cape Girardeau. Joshua Hartwig ~ jhartwig@semissourian.com

By email Tuesday, Skinner said the space was first open to students for “drop-in play” Sept. 3.

The venue did incur an upfront cost of roughly $120,000, he said, but students contributed nearly $50,000 of that through Student Government and other organizations. Skinner added the space has almost no operating cost.

“We’re able to do this without raising a fee or tacking on another charge,” he said. “There’s no cost to our students.”