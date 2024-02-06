COLUMBIA, Mo. -- What's expected to be an expensive and bitter fight over multiple Missouri abortion-rights ballot measures so far has not attracted much money.

An abortion-rights campaign called Missourians for Constitutional Freedom had no money on hand as of Dec. 31, according to campaign finance reports filed Tuesday. The group received $25,000 in nonmonetary aid from the American Civil Liberties Union last year.

The campaign has not yet announced which of 11 versions of its proposal it intends to push forward. Some versions would allow the Republican-led Legislature to regulate abortion after fetal viability, a divisive issue among abortion-rights activists.