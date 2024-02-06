Funding approved for Cairo port development

CAIRO, Ill. — After nearly a decade of planning, the Alexander-Cairo Port District took a major step forward Tuesday when Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state will provide $40 million toward construction of a new inland port here.

Pritzker made the announcement on the lawn of Cairo’s historic Magnolia Manor, flanked by local and state officials and representatives of the port district.

In making the announcement, Pritzker said $4 million will be provided immediately to fund final engineering, permitting and site preparation.

“Sitting at the intersection of North America’s two greatest, largest rivers, Cairo represents an enormous economic opportunity for investors, for the State of Illinois, and for our working families,” the governor said.

The port will be on a 150-acre site along the Mississippi River a few miles north of the river’s confluence with the Ohio River. Site preparation on the tract could begin within a matter of weeks.

An audience gathers outside of Magnolia Manor on Tuesday in Cairo, Illinois, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker appears with city, county, state and port officials during a news conference to announce $40 million in state funding to build the Alexander-Cairo Port. BEN MATTHEWS

“This is more than just a port,” the governor said. “It’s also fuel for new jobs and new-found economic prosperity all across this region, a region that has been left out and left behind for far too long.”

Calling it “one of the largest projects in Southern Illinois in a generation,” Pritzker said the port “will establish Cairo as a national hub for the shipping and logistics industry, anchoring a new link between the Midwest and global markets.”