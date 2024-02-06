Funding approved for Cairo port development

CAIRO, Ill. — After nearly a decade of planning, the Alexander-Cairo Port District took a major step forward Tuesday when Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state will provide $40 million toward construction of a new inland port here.
Pritzker made the announcement on the lawn of Cairo’s historic Magnolia Manor, flanked by local and state officials and representatives of the port district.
In making the announcement, Pritzker said $4 million will be provided immediately to fund final engineering, permitting and site preparation.
“Sitting at the intersection of North America’s two greatest, largest rivers, Cairo represents an enormous economic opportunity for investors, for the State of Illinois, and for our working families,” the governor said.
The port will be on a 150-acre site along the Mississippi River a few miles north of the river’s confluence with the Ohio River. Site preparation on the tract could begin within a matter of weeks.
“This is more than just a port,” the governor said. “It’s also fuel for new jobs and new-found economic prosperity all across this region, a region that has been left out and left behind for far too long.”
Calling it “one of the largest projects in Southern Illinois in a generation,” Pritzker said the port “will establish Cairo as a national hub for the shipping and logistics industry, anchoring a new link between the Midwest and global markets.”
Once completed and fully operational, developers say the port will represent a public and private investment of between $125 million and $150 million.
“This project, when complete, is projected to create over 500 direct jobs and over $100 million in (annual) economic activity, as well as many ancillary business creation opportunities,” said State Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) of Illinois’ 59th Senatorial District, which includes Cairo and Alexander County.
“There is so much potential in this port and so much room for growth and development right here in our own backyard,” he said, noting 80% of the nation’s barge traffic passes by Cairo on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers annually.
The port, it was noted, will have nearby access to several interstate highways as well as rail transportation.
According to the port district, several major logistics and commodities businesses have committed to using it to move crops, container shipments and bulk products.
“Our board of directors and local leaders saw the opportunity to revitalize Cairo and make the region a center for the shipping industry,” said Larry Klein, chairman of the port district. “We’ve been working for eight years on this, and thanks to the support of Gov. Pritzker, Sen. Fowler and our business partners, there’s finally a path forward for our success.”
Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson said the port “is going to bring new life” to the community, which has faced economic hardships in recent years.
“It will allow us to provide public services our citizens deserve and bring back businesses like grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants the city needs,” he said. “We’re going to make this city a better place. We’re going to raise the city up and move forward and you will start to hear more positive things about Cairo and not the negative things.”
