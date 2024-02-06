All sections
February 12, 2018

From the editor

My most treasured possession is a ring made from a spoon. When it was still a straight, long rectangular handle, cupped like a palm at the end, it belonged to either my great-grandma or my grandma, who both passed away before I was two years old. My grandmas were farm women who dedicated their lives to caring for their families without asking for recognition. They knew what it meant to conserve and innovate, to touch dirt and be filled with quiet joy.

By Mia Pohlman
By Mia Pohlman
story image illustation

My most treasured possession is a ring made from a spoon. When it was still a straight, long rectangular handle, cupped like a palm at the end, it belonged to either my great-grandma or my grandma, who both passed away before I was two years old. My grandmas were farm women who dedicated their lives to caring for their families without asking for recognition. They knew what it meant to conserve and innovate, to touch dirt and be filled with quiet joy.

These women whom I will never know and can never touch again held with their own hands this circle of silver I wear around my right middle finger. They touched it when it was functional, when it stretched from fingers to soup or cereal. Now it hugs me ï¿½ repurposed beauty ï¿½ as I talk, type, touch.

My mom and sister have rings made from these spoons, too. We had them cut and hammered into finger-size circles at a craft fair, to remind us of the sacred lineage we are from when we are separated by time or distance.

Wysiwyg image
Sacramentals are ordinary objects that draw us into communion with the holy. They are tangible shapes, symbols of the invisible truths that matter, like love and strength and lineage. My ring connects me with the strongest women I know, reminding me of how they have shaped me.

Each piece in this issue of flourish explores an aspect of the concept ï¿½Shape.ï¿½ ï¿½The Slow Fashion Movementï¿½ meditates upon how we shape other women's lives through the way we choose to spend our money. An interview with ceramicist Candace Taylor delves into what it means to shape something from clay. The story about the Tiger Lilies looks at how young ladies interact across generations, shaping our future.

We hope this magazine feels like breathing, a space of renewal for your soul. We hope it is a gathering-place for us to share our stories, our questions, our lives ï¿½ a sacramental that shapes our community and connects us with women of courage.

Joy, Mia

PS ï¿½ We are looking for girls and women of every age, background, education level, socioeconomic status, race, religion, nationality and life experience to write and photograph with us. If you would like to share your perspectives with our community, we would love to hear from you ï¿½ you can email writing samples or photos to me at mpohlman@rustmedia.com. You can also send story ideas or features you'd like to see in our magazine to that address, too. Thanks for helping to shape the future of our magazine.

