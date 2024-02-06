From the editor

My most treasured possession is a ring made from a spoon. When it was still a straight, long rectangular handle, cupped like a palm at the end, it belonged to either my great-grandma or my grandma, who both passed away before I was two years old. My grandmas were farm women who dedicated their lives to caring for their families without asking for recognition. They knew what it meant to conserve and innovate, to touch dirt and be filled with quiet joy.

These women whom I will never know and can never touch again held with their own hands this circle of silver I wear around my right middle finger. They touched it when it was functional, when it stretched from fingers to soup or cereal. Now it hugs me ï¿½ repurposed beauty ï¿½ as I talk, type, touch.

My mom and sister have rings made from these spoons, too. We had them cut and hammered into finger-size circles at a craft fair, to remind us of the sacred lineage we are from when we are separated by time or distance.