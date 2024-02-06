Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation was selected as a recipient of a $2,000 grant from AmerenCares.
According to a news release, this grant will be utilized to further enhance and expand the library’s community programs, providing valuable resources and services to patrons.
Ameren announced it awarded $200,000 in grants to 100 public libraries throughout its Missouri and Illinois service territory as part of Ameren’s Love Your Library program. The libraries awarded funds were chosen based on nominations from Ameren co-workers.
“Part of our AmerenCares mission is to advance institutions, such as public libraries, that create thriving communities,” said Gwen Mizell, senior vice president, chief sustainability, diversity and philanthropy office at Ameren. “From educational workshops to internet access to toddler storytimes to a cool place to gather on the hottest days, libraries play a valuable role in connecting the community and opening pathways to opportunity.”
During the nomination process, Ameren co-workers noted how their own local library shaped their love for reading. Beyond books, these libraries also provide free summer programming, internet access, job resources and other services directly impacting their communities.
“We are incredibly grateful to AmerenCares for their support and belief in our mission to serve the community,” Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation board president Mary McClary said . “This grant will enable us to strengthen existing library programs and introduce new initiatives that address the diverse needs of our residents.”
For more information about the Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation and how it supports the library’s mission, visit www.capelibrary.org/about/friends.
