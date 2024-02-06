Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation was selected as a recipient of a $2,000 grant from AmerenCares.

According to a news release, this grant will be utilized to further enhance and expand the library’s community programs, providing valuable resources and services to patrons.

Ameren announced it awarded $200,000 in grants to 100 public libraries throughout its Missouri and Illinois service territory as part of Ameren’s Love Your Library program. The libraries awarded funds were chosen based on nominations from Ameren co-workers.