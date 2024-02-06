On the day Neal E. Boyd would have turned 43, his alma mater was the site of a public celebration of life service instead.

It had been more than five months since the Sikeston, Missouri, native and opera singer died from congestive heart failure, and the absence of Boydï¿½s spirit could be felt upon entering the Academic Hall Auditorium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

Where Boyd would have been expected on stage, a single microphone stood instead as a photo of Boydï¿½s smiling face was projected above.

Jason LeGrand, a close friend of Neal E. Boyd, describes his first time hearing Boyd sing while speaking at a public celebration of life service held Sunday at the Academic Hall Auditorium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Boyd was the winner of ï¿½Americaï¿½s Got Talentï¿½ television show in 2008 and its $1 million prize. He released two albums, ï¿½My American Dreamï¿½ in 2009 and ï¿½My Christmas Wishï¿½ in 2013, and performed at the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida.

His absence was filled with warm memories of the late singerï¿½s talent as recordings from ï¿½My Christmas Wishï¿½ echoed through the auditorium to welcome guests to the Sunday ceremony.

It was in the same room Jason LeGrand, a close friend and fellow fraternity brother of Boyd, first heard the late singerï¿½s voice.

Light hits two members of the audience as highlights from Neal E. Boyd's success on "America's Got Talent" are shown during a public celebration of life service held in Boyd's memory Sunday at the Academic Hall Auditorium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

ï¿½The first time I heard him sing, he was dressed in a bear costume and was doing this dancing across the stage that looked like the Charleston and singing from ï¿½The Jungle Book,ï¿½ï¿½ LeGrand told the crowd, remembering their college years.

LeGrand shared several stories from Boydï¿½s time as a student, as well a clip recorded by Boyd capturing what he wanted to say to family and friends if he had to say goodbye.