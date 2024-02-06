All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 2, 2021
Free weather radios to be given away Saturday in Cape
Thanks to a $1,000 donation from Saint Francis Healthcare System, 36 weather radios will be given away free — one per household until they're gone with a preference for Cape Girardeau County residents — at an event from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday at Orscheln Farm & Home, 11 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A Midland WR120B weather radio, one of three dozen included in a free giveaway planned for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Orscheln Farm & Home, 11 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The giveaway event is a joint effort by Saint Francis Healthcare System, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, and the emergency management staffs of the City of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County.
A Midland WR120B weather radio, one of three dozen included in a free giveaway planned for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Orscheln Farm & Home, 11 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The giveaway event is a joint effort by Saint Francis Healthcare System, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, and the emergency management staffs of the City of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County.Jeff Long

Thanks to a $1,000 donation from Saint Francis Healthcare System, 36 weather radios will be given away free — one per household until they're gone with a preference for Cape Girardeau County residents — at an event from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday at Orscheln Farm & Home, 11 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Despite the Oct. 24 EF3 tornadoes that ripped through St. Mary and Fredericktown, Missouri, as well as Chester, Illinois, this event has been on the books for awhile, officials said.

"We've been planning this for about three months," said Mark Winkler, director of the Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management.

"We hope to get more sponsors down the road so we can offer more weather radios to the public," he said Monday.

Midland WR120B units retail for around $30.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Local emergency management staff and representatives of the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, will be on hand to help program the devices.

Sam Herndon V, emergency office's deputy director, gave credit to Jessica Sexton, the City of Cape Girardeau's assistant emergency management director.

"Jessica secured the giveaway location, reached out to Saint Francis and the NWS, plus she set up the day and time of the event," Herndon said.

"Effective emergency management, trying to keep people safe, is really a team effort and takes all of us," Winkler added.

Mark Winkler, left, and Sam Herndon V, right, the director and deputy director, respectively, of the Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management, hold weather radios to be given out free Saturday at Orscheln Farm & Home, 11 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Mark Winkler, left, and Sam Herndon V, right, the director and deputy director, respectively, of the Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management, hold weather radios to be given out free Saturday at Orscheln Farm & Home, 11 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.Jeff Long
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape G...
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the...
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy