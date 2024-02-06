Free downtown Wi-Fi reflects tech growth

With a pantomime flourish, Marquette Tech District Foundation board chairman Jeff Maurer "turned on" free downtown Wi-Fi on Thursday evening during the Marquette Techfest celebration.

"The proverbial switch is now flipped," he said, encouraging attendees to log on.

He made the announcement on the top floor of the Marquette tower, which technically still is unfinished. Maurer said the still-exposed concrete and wiring reminded him of what the majority of the Marquette looked like during last year's TechFest.

But now, shiny, new businesses fill just about the entire building, from Barista's Coffee Bar on the ground floor to the ever-expanding Codefi cells on the sixth, fifth and soon-to-be fourth floors.

And the free downtown Wi-Fi, he said, represents a similar growth outside the tower's walls, as well as the impact tech is having on Cape Girardeau's downtown as a whole.

Jeff Maurer, board chairman of the Marquette Tech District Foundation, speaks Thursday at the TechFest reception in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

The signal serves parts of Broadway, Main and Spanish streets, Maurer said, and expansions are planned for more of Spanish Street and western portions of Broadway.

Chris Carnell, co-founder of Codefi, later helped quantify how growth in Cape Girardeau's tech sector is spurring growth in other sectors, too.

Codefi, he said, now has about 200 members representing 80 companies.

Twenty-eight startups have launched from the Codefi stable, generating roughly 100 jobs.

One of those, Edible Education, now operates in 21 states and is on track to hit $1 million in sales, Carnell said.

"There's great people doing great things," he said.

Part of the TechFest celebration was the announcement of the winner of the Hackathon to help Big Brothers Big Sisters.