Frank Nickell donates personal history archive to Kellerman Foundation

The archives of retired historian Frank Nickell have been turned over to Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation.

Nickell taught at Southeast Missouri State University from 1969 until his 2013 retirement.

"I have 22 four-drawer file cabinets full of materials from my 43 years at SEMO," said Nickell, current co- author of the "What's Past is Prologue" series in the Southeast Missourian. "I was a paper person, and documented everything. I put all my talks, speeches and all of my class notes on paper. I saved and organized them and have an index to everything."