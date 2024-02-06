All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 20, 2023

Frank Nickell donates personal history archive to Kellerman Foundation

The archives of retired historian Frank Nickell have been turned over to Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. Nickell taught at Southeast Missouri State University from 1969 until his 2013 retirement. "I have 22 four-drawer file cabinets full of materials from my 43 years at SEMO," said Nickell, current co- author of the "What's Past is Prologue" series in the Southeast Missourian. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Historian Frank Nickell, who taught for more than four decades at Southeast Missouri State University, is donating his lifetime archive of papers and documents to Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation. Steve Richardet, one of Nickell's former students and a retired Cape Girardeau Central High School history and government teacher, will guide the process of assimilating Nickell's materials.
Historian Frank Nickell, who taught for more than four decades at Southeast Missouri State University, is donating his lifetime archive of papers and documents to Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation. Steve Richardet, one of Nickell's former students and a retired Cape Girardeau Central High School history and government teacher, will guide the process of assimilating Nickell's materials.Submitted

The archives of retired historian Frank Nickell have been turned over to Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation.

Nickell taught at Southeast Missouri State University from 1969 until his 2013 retirement.

"I have 22 four-drawer file cabinets full of materials from my 43 years at SEMO," said Nickell, current co- author of the "What's Past is Prologue" series in the Southeast Missourian. "I was a paper person, and documented everything. I put all my talks, speeches and all of my class notes on paper. I saved and organized them and have an index to everything."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mary Ann Kellerman, co-founder of her family's eponymous foundation, said the not-for-profit organization is "honored" to take possession of Nickell's life's work.

"We have a big job ahead to store it, allow research utilizing it and sharing it with the public," said Kellerman, who is professor emeritus of interior design at SEMO.

Kellerman said one of Nickell's former students, retired Cape Girardeau Central High School history and government teacher Steve Richardet, will guide the process of assimilating Nickell's trove of historical papers.

A public event heralding the donation will be scheduled in the near future, Kellerman added.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy