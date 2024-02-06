Francis, Swan, Hovis victors Tuesday

She formerly served on the Cape Girardeau City Council and the local school board. She wants to repeal the prevailing-wage law, and opposed the ï¿½Clean Missouriï¿½ initiative that would change how legislative districts are drawn in the state.

Swan said the biggest challenge annually is the constitutionally required task to adopt a balanced budget.

Rick Francis

District 145

For the second time in two years, Republican state Rep. Rick Francis faced an election contest from Democrat Ronald Pember of Fredericktown, Missouri and won by a landslide, with 11,379 votes from Bollinger, Perry and Madison counties ï¿½ 82 percent. Pember received 2,445 votes.

A retired educator and farmer, Francis believes the biggest challenges facing Missouri to be the lack of broadband access and a shortage of trained workers, he said.

Pember, who lost in a three-way race with Francis and Constitution Party candidate Victoria ï¿½Toriï¿½ Proffer two years ago, has been in poor health and did not actively campaign this fall.

