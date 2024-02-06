Incumbent Bob Fox and current Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder will be Cape Girardeau's candidates for mayor in the upcoming April 5 general election. Tameka Randle and Steve Watkins will be on ballots for Ward 2.

Unofficial election results show Fox gained 230 more votes than Kinder, his closest opponent. The city's third mayoral candidate, Ramona Bailey, received 254 votes.

Bob Fox

Fox, a former Ward 5 Cape Girardeau councilman, became mayor of Cape Girardeau in 2018. He garnered 873 votes or 49.32% of votes cast Tuesday, according to unofficial election results from the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office.

Stacy Kinder

Councilwoman Kinder received 643 votes or 36.33% of votes cast. Voters elected Kinder to represent Ward 6 in 2018.

After Kinder announced her planned bid for mayor in August, the candidate promised to bring a "fresh, yet familiar face" to the mayoral race and "a modern, open-minded approach to engaging all facets of the community."

"I'm very passionate about this city," Kinder said after the election Tuesday. "I'm really interested in being a part of moving the needle in the areas where we need to see some progress."

Fox said he decided to run for reelection because he feels the city is in a time of forward momentum.

Fox cited a desire to continue efforts to improve the city's streets and boost public safety -- something he hoped the recently-approved ShotSpotter technology and increasing the city's number of police officers would accomplish.

"People have supported a lot of initiatives we've had in the past, and I just think it's a great time to be mayor," Fox said. "Though, we have some challenges right now; challenges with workforce and development, but we can deal with those and we can get it done."

In her bid for mayor, Bailey received 254 votes or 14.35% of total votes.

Bailey said she was not shocked by the results.

"But the work continues," she said.

Bailey, owner of Royal Treatment Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services, rallied for government accountability and raising the voices of underrepresented people.