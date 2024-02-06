PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Lipstick-laden ladies were the main attraction at the fourth annual Perryville pin-up contest, but this year's competition featured a new addition for men -- a mustache and beard competition.

The event, sponsored by Villainous Grounds in Perryville, saw its largest attendance to date with more than two dozen participants registering for the competition and about 150 spectators.

Mary Jo Bammel, owner of Villainous Grounds coffee and comics shop and event coordinator, said the event has helped bring new people to downtown.

Jackson pastor and beard contestant Ted Torreson brought his family to Perryville for the event and said he hopes to expand his ministry to Perryville in the future.

Torreson uses homemade beard balm and beard butter to groom his facial hair, which he began growing four years ago when he started his church, The Exchange Community.

Stephanie Lombardo, also known as Stella Noir, poses for a photo during the pin-up contest Saturday in downtown Perryville. Andrew J. Whitaker

"I'd like to thank God for giving men beards, and I'd like to thank my wife for not making me cut it," Torreson told judges.

Perryville native and Farmington, Missouri, firefighter Josh McAtee began growing his handlebar mustache 168 days before Saturday's competition, using beard oil for conditioner and mustache wax to shape his style.

Because of regulations by the National Fire Protection Association, a mustache is McAtee's only option for facial hair.

"We wear air masks when we go into a fire or anything like that, and having a beard blocks the seal for the masks," McAtee said.

McAtee took runner-up in the mustache competition, with Robert Lawson's imperial mustache taking the top prize.

The beard competition was divided into two categories -- longest beard and best beard.