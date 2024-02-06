Four vehicles worth an estimated total of about $170,000 were stolen by a group of masked people during a Saturday night car heist at ReCar LLC automotive dealership in Benton, Missouri.

Security footage shows a group of five to six masked, hooded individuals arriving in a silver BMW at about 9:30 p.m. and parking near Begg’s Berry World, according to Joshua Overbey, who manages the store at 160 County Road 332.

The footage shows the group of suspects cutting through the glass front door and obtaining the keys to five vehicles from inside the dealership, Overbey said.

In a Facebook post, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office shared descriptions and photographs of the stolen vehicles: a 2015 Dodge Charger Hellcat, a 2017 Ford Raptor, a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler HEMI.

The vehicles were driven off the property and onto Interstate 55 northbound.

As of Sunday afternoon, the dealership’s website listed the price of the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor 4WD at $43,900, the 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat at $37,900, and the 2018 Jeep Wrangler SRT HEMI Rubicon 4WD at $50,900.

The 2014 Chevrolet Corvette, which was not listed on the website, was valued at about $37,781 by Kelley Blue Book. Overbey said the Corvette was owned by an employee who had parked it at the dealership and stored the keys inside.

One of the thieves stole the keys to a two-wheel drive truck, which was used to break through a gate but got stuck attempting to traverse a ditch and was abandoned, according to Overbey.