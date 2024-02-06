Four Republicans seeking District 25 Senate seat

Four candidates will square off in Missouri's Aug. 4 primary for the 25th Senate District seat being vacated by Doug Libla because of term limits.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The wide-ranging district covers the Southeast Missouri counties of Shannon, Carter, Butler, Stoddard, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot and Dunklin counties.

Candidates are Jason Bean of Peach Orchard, Stephen Cookson of Poplar Bluff, Eddy Justice of Poplar Bluff and Jeff Shawan of Poplar Bluff.

Jason Bean

Bean has never served in an elected office but is seeking the 25th Senate seat.

He said he feels the most important duty as a senator is "to represent the people. You're elected, and that's it. You need to be accessible and to listen to concerns. You need to understand the concerns of the district and do everything that's in your power to act upon those needs."

The district, he feels, has a great infrastructure, and "I feel like I have a true understanding of that."

Economic development, Bean said, is something he would like to see improved.

"That's my No. 1 priority, and I think, if anything, if there is a positive out of COVID, there's a definite movement to move manufacturing jobs out of other countries. So if there is a chance and a time for us to bring manufacturing jobs back to the 25th, it's now," Bean said.

A senator's job is never done, Bean said, though many constituents feel since the typical session is less than five months long, that's all they do. As a senator, he said, he will work year-round.

He plans to travel the district with a mobile listening post "to make sure we're in all the counties we represent at least three or four times a year to be accessible."

Steve Cookson

Cookson served eight years in the Missouri House of Representatives representing the 153rd District.

He said he feels the most important duty of a senator is "to listen to the constituents and represent them in Jefferson City. That is our job. It's about the people."

Cookson said he is concerned about what he calls the "assault on public education that's happening now."

With his education background, Cookson said, the push for more charter schools concerns him.

"There are those ultra-conservatives taking over up there that want to do away with public schools because they see them as socialist entities. That's why they are trying hard to push charter schools," he said.

To stop bills with that agenda, he said, a senator must filibuster such legislation.

Cookson also is interested in "looking at our criminal justice system and tweaking that some, basically so that if somebody was convicted back 25 years ago for something that has been legalized now, they don't have to stay in the justice system. If they show they have good character, and a non-violent felony, they can lose that felony," he said.

Drawing on his faith, Cookson said, "I just think my Creator has a plan for me, and that's my resolve."

Legislative experience, Cookson said, is something the public may not understand the importance of.