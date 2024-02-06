Four Republicans seeking District 25 Senate seat

Four candidates will square off in Missouri's Aug. 4 primary for the 25th Senate District seat being vacated by Doug Libla because of term limits.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The wide-ranging district covers the Southeast Missouri counties of Shannon, Carter, Butler, Stoddard, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot and Dunklin counties.
Candidates are Jason Bean of Peach Orchard, Stephen Cookson of Poplar Bluff, Eddy Justice of Poplar Bluff and Jeff Shawan of Poplar Bluff.
Bean has never served in an elected office but is seeking the 25th Senate seat.
He said he feels the most important duty as a senator is "to represent the people. You're elected, and that's it. You need to be accessible and to listen to concerns. You need to understand the concerns of the district and do everything that's in your power to act upon those needs."
The district, he feels, has a great infrastructure, and "I feel like I have a true understanding of that."
Economic development, Bean said, is something he would like to see improved.
"That's my No. 1 priority, and I think, if anything, if there is a positive out of COVID, there's a definite movement to move manufacturing jobs out of other countries. So if there is a chance and a time for us to bring manufacturing jobs back to the 25th, it's now," Bean said.
A senator's job is never done, Bean said, though many constituents feel since the typical session is less than five months long, that's all they do. As a senator, he said, he will work year-round.
He plans to travel the district with a mobile listening post "to make sure we're in all the counties we represent at least three or four times a year to be accessible."
Cookson served eight years in the Missouri House of Representatives representing the 153rd District.
He said he feels the most important duty of a senator is "to listen to the constituents and represent them in Jefferson City. That is our job. It's about the people."
Cookson said he is concerned about what he calls the "assault on public education that's happening now."
With his education background, Cookson said, the push for more charter schools concerns him.
"There are those ultra-conservatives taking over up there that want to do away with public schools because they see them as socialist entities. That's why they are trying hard to push charter schools," he said.
To stop bills with that agenda, he said, a senator must filibuster such legislation.
Cookson also is interested in "looking at our criminal justice system and tweaking that some, basically so that if somebody was convicted back 25 years ago for something that has been legalized now, they don't have to stay in the justice system. If they show they have good character, and a non-violent felony, they can lose that felony," he said.
Drawing on his faith, Cookson said, "I just think my Creator has a plan for me, and that's my resolve."
Legislative experience, Cookson said, is something the public may not understand the importance of.
"Experience gets results, and this position and other Southern Missouri positions need to be filled with people with experience and the understanding that we are being vastly abused by the urban legislators. We have to have a coalition that will not cave to them or their big money," he said. "I'm not going to be influenced."
He cited the recent right to work push by conservatives as an example.
"We would like each county to vote on right to work, but the urban legislators won't allow that to happen because they're afraid the industries would relocate to this part of the state," he said. "St. Louis has always had a Chicago mentality, but they have all the money, and that's how they abuse us."
Justice has never served in an elected capacity.
"The most important duty of a senator in the 25th district is to represent the values and ideals of the people of the 25th district to the best of my ability," said Justice.
He said he believes the 25th District has "very Midwestern values, and that's exactly who I am."
Justice cited the diversity of the district, from cattle and hay ranches to row crops and everything in between, saying "You have to be on your toes and be willing to understand different ideals and different cultures."
Education funding, Justice said, is a major concern.
"I will fight to either modify or replace the funding formula of education. Currently there are some schools in metro areas getting over $14,000 per student per year from the State of Missouri, the taxpayer. In Southeast Missouri, schools are receiving less than $9,000 in some cases," he said. "Now I understand that there are cost of living issues etc., but don't tell me the children of Southeast Missouri are worth barely over half of what children in the metro areas are worth. Southeast Missouri is not getting its fair share of the pie to fulfill our promise of a quality education."
A business attitude, Justice said, is necessary in Jefferson City to properly represent such a diverse district.
"I think a lot of people don't realize the size of the territory. There's eight counties, all the way from Summersville in the northwest in Shannon County to Cooter in the far southeast in the bottom of the bootheel. These people are the best of the best in the Midwest," he said.
Shawan is running for Senate after one term as representative for Missouri's 153rd district.
He said he believes the most important duties for a senator are to "represent not only the core values, but the issues for the folks of Southeast Missouri.
"We're the poorest part of the state, and job growth and economic development are our biggest challenges, while at the same time, protecting and helping agriculture, our No. 1 industry in Missouri."
Shawan cited a common problem with legislators from the larger cities, who, he said, do not understand the rural way of life.
"I often tell St. Louisans 'when you go to Schnucks, everything in the produce aisle or the meat aisle -- that didn't just happen. You depend on rural Missouri not only for the largest industry in Missouri but also to eat.' They lose sight of that, and it's a huge issue," Shawan said.
Shawan would like to see a "better appropriation of the funds" and said he would work toward that goal.
"There's no question in my mind there are special interests who are always there at the appropriations side of things making sure they get their pet project financed, and when you look at a budget that in the last 10 years has grown from $20 billion to $30.5 billion, and yet we don't have money to fix our highways, I question the appropriation of the monies we have. Everything gets chipped up and decided in the budget at the appropriations level, and when you consider that 40% of all our spending is Medicaid and then there's a lot of additional monies that are guaranteed to go out a particular direction, like education, there's a pretty small pie for us to decide on."
If elected, Shawan said, he will be a full-time senator.
"People tend to think of it as a part time job because the session is from January through May, but the truth is it's an all-encompassing job that's year-round with unbelievable hours," he said.
Reporting by Paul Davis.