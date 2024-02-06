All sections
NewsMay 19, 2017
Four honored in Cape County Sheriff's Department
Four officers Wednesday received special awards from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan. Jordan presented Jaime Holloway with the 2016 Timothy J. Ruopp Award for outstanding law-enforcement officer in the department in a presentation at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Four officers Wednesday received special awards from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan.

Jordan presented Jaime Holloway with the 2016 Timothy J. Ruopp Award for outstanding law-enforcement officer in the department in a presentation at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

Holloway joined the department in 2014 as the domestic-violence investigator. She has received numerous training and certifications in domestic violence, sexual assault and rape, with several certifications in assisting victims of these crimes.

Holloway still serves in that capacity.

Presented as the "Highest Tribute for Outstanding Service to Her Department, Community and Her Fellow Officers in the Name of Timothy J. Ruopp," the award is in honor of Ruopp, a past employee of the sheriff's department killed in the line of duty in California in 1984, according to a news release from the department.

Three Copeland Excellence awards also were presented by Jordan. Since 1995, these awards have been given to an officer from three divisions: field, business and jail operations, in honor of former Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Norman Copeland, who served from 1986 to 1994.

Justin Kemp from the field-operations division was honored. He began in 2011 and in 2016 was promoted to his current rank of corporal. He is evidence technician for the sheriff's department and the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad.

Zach Dillard from business operations was honored. In 2009, he joined the division as a communications officer, then worked as a patrol officer until his promotion to his current position, sergeant of communications.

Christopher Headrick received the Copeland Award in the jail-operations division, where he has served as a corrections officer since 2015.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

216 N. Missouri St., Jackson, Mo.

