Four Cape County deaths linked to coronavirus

Cape Girardeau County’s COVID-19 report Thursday included four deaths, all at long-term care facilities in the county.

As case counts spiked in recent weeks, officials with the county’s Public Health Center have started including information in their regular updates about virus cases in the county’s long-term care facilities. As of Thursday, there have been a total of 174 virus cases in such facilities, 58 cases were active, and 21 deaths of county residents had involved patients in such facilities.

Overall, the county added 64 new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus Thursday, pushing the county’s total to more than 2,000 cases (2,052). Of the new cases, 46 were in Cape Girardeau, while 13 were in Jackson, and five were elsewhere in the county. Active cases in the county totaled 544 Thursday, an increase of 38 since Wednesday. Recoveries from the virus totaled 1,476 in the county, and 32 deaths have been attributed to it.