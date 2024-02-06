All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 22, 2024

Four arrested in connection with Bollinger County burglaries, thefts

Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office personnel recently arrested Tony Burton III, April Pender, Lana Burton and Ronee Danner in connection with alleged recent burglaries and thefts in the county. ...

Banner Press
Tony Burton III
Tony Burton III

Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office personnel recently arrested Tony Burton III, April Pender, Lana Burton and Ronee Danner in connection with alleged recent burglaries and thefts in the county.

April Pender
April Pender

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, located Tony Burton during a Jan. 10 traffic stop within Bollinger County, at which time he was placed under arrest, according to a news release issued Friday, Jan. 19, by Sheriff Casey Graham.

Lana Burton
Lana Burton

At the time of his arrest, multiple items of stolen property from a storage unit theft on state Highway OO were located, identified and collected as evidence, according to the release. Pender, a passenger of the vehicle, was also placed under arrest for alleged offenses pertaining to the stolen property. Tony Burton and Pender were later transported to Bollinger County jail, pending the issuance of additional arrest warrants, Graham said.

Ronee Danner
Ronee Danner

A search warrant was obtained for their residence, which was within Bollinger County, and authorities allegedly located additional items determined to be stolen property from the burglary and theft at the storage unit on state Highway OO. In addition to those items, officials also found items that were identified as stolen property from a burglary and theft at a storage unit on state Highway K, according to the news release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Upon completing the search of the residence and property, arrest warrants were issued for Tony Burton, Pender and Tony Burton’s mother, Lana Burton.

Following their arrests, Ronee Danner was located and placed under arrest in reference to a stolen generator investigation. During her arrest, Danner was also allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Afterward, a warrant was issued for Danner’s arrest in reference to this investigation.

On Dec. 6, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received a report of burglary and theft at a storage unit located on state Highway K in Sedgewickville, Graham said. Throughout the course of that investigation, the suspect’s vehicle was identified as a silver Scion passenger vehicle with no hubcaps. Then, on Dec. 13, the sheriff’s office received a report of theft from a property on Bollinger County Road 846, where a generator was reported stolen. On Dec. 29, the sheriff’s office received a report of an attempted theft at the same property on Bollinger County Road 846. Following that attempted theft, the sheriff’s office received a report of burglary and theft at the storage unit on state Highway OO, Graham said.

Throughout the course of these investigations, it was found that a suspect had dropped a cellphone while fleeing from the attempted theft at the property on Bollinger County Road 846 on Dec. 29. After a deputy collected the device as evidence, a search warrant was later obtained by an investigator with the sheriff’s office to obtain the contents of the device. And after the search of that device was completed, the suspect was identified as Tony Burton of Sturdivant. After that identification was made, information was obtained in reference to the stolen generator, which was later recovered in Stoddard County. After the stolen generator was recovered, an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the news release.

Tony Burton was charged with stealing $750 or more, a class D felony, with bond set at $40,000, cash only; attempted stealing $750 or more, a class E felony, with bond set at $7,500, cash only; second-degree burglary, a class D felony; stealing $750 or more, stealing a firearm and possession of burglary tools, with bond set at $40,000; and second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and stealing a motor vehicle, with bond set at $25,000.

Pender was charged with stealing $750 or more, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, possession of burglary tools, second-degree burglary and stealing a firearm, with bond set at $40,000, cash only; and probation violation, with no bond.

Lana Burton was charged with receiving stolen property, with bond set at $15,000.

Danner was charged with receiving stolen property, a class D felony; possession of controlled substance, a class D felony; possession of controlled substance at county jail, a class D felony; and tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony. Bond was set at $35,000.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy