Four arrested in connection with Bollinger County burglaries, thefts

Upon completing the search of the residence and property, arrest warrants were issued for Tony Burton, Pender and Tony Burton’s mother, Lana Burton.

Following their arrests, Ronee Danner was located and placed under arrest in reference to a stolen generator investigation. During her arrest, Danner was also allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Afterward, a warrant was issued for Danner’s arrest in reference to this investigation.

On Dec. 6, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received a report of burglary and theft at a storage unit located on state Highway K in Sedgewickville, Graham said. Throughout the course of that investigation, the suspect’s vehicle was identified as a silver Scion passenger vehicle with no hubcaps. Then, on Dec. 13, the sheriff’s office received a report of theft from a property on Bollinger County Road 846, where a generator was reported stolen. On Dec. 29, the sheriff’s office received a report of an attempted theft at the same property on Bollinger County Road 846. Following that attempted theft, the sheriff’s office received a report of burglary and theft at the storage unit on state Highway OO, Graham said.

Throughout the course of these investigations, it was found that a suspect had dropped a cellphone while fleeing from the attempted theft at the property on Bollinger County Road 846 on Dec. 29. After a deputy collected the device as evidence, a search warrant was later obtained by an investigator with the sheriff’s office to obtain the contents of the device. And after the search of that device was completed, the suspect was identified as Tony Burton of Sturdivant. After that identification was made, information was obtained in reference to the stolen generator, which was later recovered in Stoddard County. After the stolen generator was recovered, an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the news release.

Tony Burton was charged with stealing $750 or more, a class D felony, with bond set at $40,000, cash only; attempted stealing $750 or more, a class E felony, with bond set at $7,500, cash only; second-degree burglary, a class D felony; stealing $750 or more, stealing a firearm and possession of burglary tools, with bond set at $40,000; and second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and stealing a motor vehicle, with bond set at $25,000.

Pender was charged with stealing $750 or more, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, possession of burglary tools, second-degree burglary and stealing a firearm, with bond set at $40,000, cash only; and probation violation, with no bond.

Lana Burton was charged with receiving stolen property, with bond set at $15,000.

Danner was charged with receiving stolen property, a class D felony; possession of controlled substance, a class D felony; possession of controlled substance at county jail, a class D felony; and tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony. Bond was set at $35,000.