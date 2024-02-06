Four arrested in connection with Bollinger County burglaries, thefts

Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office personnel recently arrested Tony Burton III, April Pender, Lana Burton and Ronee Danner in connection with alleged recent burglaries and thefts in the county.
The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, located Tony Burton during a Jan. 10 traffic stop within Bollinger County, at which time he was placed under arrest, according to a news release issued Friday, Jan. 19, by Sheriff Casey Graham.
At the time of his arrest, multiple items of stolen property from a storage unit theft on state Highway OO were located, identified and collected as evidence, according to the release. Pender, a passenger of the vehicle, was also placed under arrest for alleged offenses pertaining to the stolen property. Tony Burton and Pender were later transported to Bollinger County jail, pending the issuance of additional arrest warrants, Graham said.
A search warrant was obtained for their residence, which was within Bollinger County, and authorities allegedly located additional items determined to be stolen property from the burglary and theft at the storage unit on state Highway OO. In addition to those items, officials also found items that were identified as stolen property from a burglary and theft at a storage unit on state Highway K, according to the news release.
Upon completing the search of the residence and property, arrest warrants were issued for Tony Burton, Pender and Tony Burton’s mother, Lana Burton.
Following their arrests, Ronee Danner was located and placed under arrest in reference to a stolen generator investigation. During her arrest, Danner was also allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Afterward, a warrant was issued for Danner’s arrest in reference to this investigation.
On Dec. 6, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received a report of burglary and theft at a storage unit located on state Highway K in Sedgewickville, Graham said. Throughout the course of that investigation, the suspect’s vehicle was identified as a silver Scion passenger vehicle with no hubcaps. Then, on Dec. 13, the sheriff’s office received a report of theft from a property on Bollinger County Road 846, where a generator was reported stolen. On Dec. 29, the sheriff’s office received a report of an attempted theft at the same property on Bollinger County Road 846. Following that attempted theft, the sheriff’s office received a report of burglary and theft at the storage unit on state Highway OO, Graham said.
Throughout the course of these investigations, it was found that a suspect had dropped a cellphone while fleeing from the attempted theft at the property on Bollinger County Road 846 on Dec. 29. After a deputy collected the device as evidence, a search warrant was later obtained by an investigator with the sheriff’s office to obtain the contents of the device. And after the search of that device was completed, the suspect was identified as Tony Burton of Sturdivant. After that identification was made, information was obtained in reference to the stolen generator, which was later recovered in Stoddard County. After the stolen generator was recovered, an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the news release.
Tony Burton was charged with stealing $750 or more, a class D felony, with bond set at $40,000, cash only; attempted stealing $750 or more, a class E felony, with bond set at $7,500, cash only; second-degree burglary, a class D felony; stealing $750 or more, stealing a firearm and possession of burglary tools, with bond set at $40,000; and second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and stealing a motor vehicle, with bond set at $25,000.
Pender was charged with stealing $750 or more, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, possession of burglary tools, second-degree burglary and stealing a firearm, with bond set at $40,000, cash only; and probation violation, with no bond.
Lana Burton was charged with receiving stolen property, with bond set at $15,000.
Danner was charged with receiving stolen property, a class D felony; possession of controlled substance, a class D felony; possession of controlled substance at county jail, a class D felony; and tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony. Bond was set at $35,000.
