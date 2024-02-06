Founder of Montgomery Bank dies at 96

SIKESTON, Mo. — Longtime Sikeston businessman and civic leader Joel Montgomery Sr. died Friday. He was 96.

Montgomery perhaps is best known as the founder of Montgomery Bank, of which there are locations in the St. Louis area and Southeast Missouri, including Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston, Dexter and Miner.

Born March 25, 1920, in Biggers, Arkansas, Montgomery developed his entrepreneurial spirit at a young age by selling vegetables grown by his family.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Montgomery moved to St. Louis and entered Washington University Law School. During this time, he joined the Dolan Real Estate Co., where Montgomery said he “found his life’s work” and came to realize he didn’t want to practice law but wanted to be a real-estate man.

In 1950, Montgomery bought land in Tennessee and moved his family to Memphis, Tennessee. He would build and develop over 6,000 homes, apartments and condominiums in Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana, including the first condominium project in Memphis.